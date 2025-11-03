Movie Trailer Debuts and Tickets Go On Sale for 'Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration'

"Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration" Poster

In Theatres Nationwide from Fathom Entertainment on Dick Van Dyke’s 100th Birthday Weekend, December 13 & 14

We spent decades interviewing Mr. Van Dyke, his friends and his co-stars, capturing the moments and memories that define his incredible journey.” — Steven Boettcher, Director, Exec. Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Tickets are now on sale here for "Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration," a joyous feature-length documentary in theatres for two days only celebrating the legendary Dick Van Dyke’s 100th birthday. "Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration" weaves together iconic film and television moments, intimate interviews with Van Dyke and his friends and co-stars, and a heartwarming journey back to his hometown of Danville, Illinois.

Watch the movie trailer debut for "Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration" here.

Honoring a century of laughter and joy, "Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration," a feature-length film event from EMMY®-winning filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Michael Trinklein, pays tribute to one of America’s most beloved entertainers. Tracing the unmatched career of an actor, singer, dancer, and comedian extraordinaire -- a true American treasure, the film showcases Van Dyke’s infectious charm, masterful physical comedy, and enduring talent that still captivates audiences across generations. Featuring unforgettable moments from "Bye Bye Birdie," "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and more, the film includes candid reflections from Van Dyke himself and personal memories from friends and collaborators such as Mary Tyler Moore, Chita Rivera, Betty White, Carl Reiner, Derek Hough, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, Michele Lee, as well as expert insight by producer/director Richard Jay-Alexander and veteran entertainment journalist, Gino Salomone. At the heart of the documentary is Van Dyke’s poignant return to his hometown of Danville, Illinois—a heartfelt journey that shines a light on the community that helped shape a legend.

WHO: Fathom Entertainment, Executive Producer and Director Steve Boettcher and Executive Producer Michael Trinklein of Boettcher + Trinklein Television.

WHEN: Saturday, December 13 (Dick Van Dyke’s birthday) and Sunday, December 14

WHERE: Tickets for Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration may be purchased at Fathomentertainment.com or at participating theatre box offices.

MEDIA PASSES: Media passes are available on a limited basis to qualifying members of the press at participating theatre locations.

ASSETS: For artwork/photos/media kit, please visit the Fathom Entertainment press site

