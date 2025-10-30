Governor Stein Announces Nearly $18 Million in Contributions for North Carolina Food Assistance

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the State of North Carolina will grant $10 million to local food banks across the state. The State is joined by AmeriHealth Caritas, which will give $5 million, The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, which will accelerate $2.5 million from a previously announced $10 million gift, and other donors. These announcements come as food banks prepare for an influx of need following the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s decision to suspend the distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

“With the help of generous partners, North Carolina is taking action to keep families fed,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Shoring up our state’s food banks will serve as a critical, but fleeting, lifeline for families in need, and I hope other North Carolina organizations will also step up in this time of need. Whether it’s paying our military, ensuring no child goes hungry, or lowering health care costs, leaders in Washington need to come together immediately to find a bipartisan solution that provides long-term stability for millions of Americans.”

“We believe access to healthy food is fundamental to good health,” says Heidi Chan, AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina market president. “In the wake of Hurricane Helene, our multiyear investment in MANNA’s food nutrition network demonstrates our commitment to helping ensure reliable access to nutritious food.”

“This generous investment from AmeriHealth Caritas comes at a critical time,” says Claire Neal, CEO of MANNA FoodBank. “Our partnership will strengthen MANNA’s ability to meet the needs of our neighbors for years to come with compassion, consistency, and care.”

“We care deeply about the Carolinas and want to support our communities, especially in times of urgent need,” said David and Nicole Tepper. “Every family deserves access to food and basic needs, yet food insecurity is a daily reality for millions. We’re proud to support food banks across the Carolinas in this ongoing fight.”

“Our hunger relief network is working tirelessly to meet the increased need, with hundreds of partner pantries and thousands of volunteers stepping up to help,” said President & CEO of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Amy Beros. “But we know emergency food programs can’t replace the impact of federal nutrition assistance. SNAP remains the most effective tool in fighting hunger and poverty nationwide. We need swift action to ensure this critical support continues uninterrupted for those who need it most. Every day of delay means more empty plates and tougher choices for our neighbors.”

Learn more about investments in North Carolina families:

State of North Carolina: $10 million to North Carolina’s food banks

AmeriHealth Caritas: $5 million

David & Nicole Tepper Foundation: Accelerating more than $2.5 million to food banks across North and South Carolina to provide immediate access to funds for food purchases. In June 2025, the Foundation announced a $10 million commitment to combat food insecurity across both states.

Duke Energy Foundation: $100,000

Bank of America: $100,000

Delaware North and Catawba Two Kings Casino: $50,000

Nucor Steel: $50,000

UNC Health Foundation & UNC Horizons: $30,000

The Fresh Market: $25,000

Eastern Ministerial Alliance: $20,000

Smithfield Foods: $20,000

AdventHealth: $19,000

Compare Foods: $10,000

Lending Tree: $7,500

Smart Food Foundation: 10,000 pounds of food

More than 1.4 million North Carolinians, including hundreds of thousands of children, veterans, people with disabilities, and working families, rely on SNAP benefits to afford the rising cost of groceries. For every one meal a food bank provides to families, SNAP provides nine.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing the following guidance for people who depend on SNAP and other nutrition benefits:

Continue to Apply and Renew: All residents should continue to apply for SNAP benefits and submit renewal paperwork on time. County department of social services (DSS) offices remain open and are processing all applications to prevent a backlog when funding is restored.

Check Your Balance: Any benefits currently on your EBT card are still available to use. Check your balance by using the ebtEDGE app, going online to ebtEDGE.com, or calling the number on the back of your card (1-888-622-7328).

If you or your family is in immediate need for food resources, please call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit the NCDHHS website dedicated to food access to find a food pantry closest to you. Find updates on the federal shutdown here.