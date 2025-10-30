Maryland Fall Foliage Report for Oct. 30

October 30, 2025

Fall Foliage Map Oct. 30

As cool temperatures set in, fall foliage is at its peak in Maryland – and past peak in Garrett County, where fallen leaves offer crisp contrast to the grays and greens of rocky trails.

Trees along the Catoctin Mountain range have continued to change through the past week. The region is currently at peak color, with most trees seeing at least moderate change at this point, although species and location play into this. Wind and precipitation have continued to bring leaves down.

Howard, Montgomery, Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties are at peak.

The Eastern Shore is near peak, with foresters reporting fiery reds, deep purples, and bright oranges.

Field Reports

Washington County, Forester Bob Schwartz

Roadside foliage near Keedysville. Photo by Bob Schwartz.

I think we’ve finally hit peak foliage on the mountainsides of Washington County. While there is still a fair amount of green out there, alongside some bare branches, the oaks have finally turned, adding a range of golden brown to the red and burgundy on the landscape, depending on the species. This is in addition to individuals of hickory, sassafras, sumac, and maple that didn’t brown-out and drop early. The lower elevations in the Hagerstown Valley are a mixed bag, however, with some areas readily changing and others delayed. Given the uncertainty earlier this season, with the lack of rain and warm temperatures, the vibrancy of this color certainly exceeds expectations.

Frederick County, Forester Dakota Durcho

Foliage in Frederick County

Color change is currently at its peak along the ridgetop of Catoctin Mountain. Rain and wind have continued to bring down leaves over the past week.

Temperatures have also gotten close to freezing, which has sped this process up.

Colors are not as vibrant as they would have been if we had rain earlier in the season. However, the color is still better than anticipated considering the drought. As elevation drops, especially off the mountain in the piedmont, trees are continuing to change being set back by about a week or so. The species with the most noticeable color are red maple, black walnut, hickory, birch, and white oak. Many of the oaks seem to be browning out, and dropping leaves, however.

Cecil County, Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

Black Bridge Road by Jess Bush

Late October by Rick Ewing

Somerset County, Forester Rachel Egolf

Photo by Rachel Egolf

What a difference a week makes! The cold snap hovering near frost conditions really did the trick to signal the trees to get on with the plan to start shutting down production. Everywhere you look here in Somerset County, fall color is showing off. Take any back road, main road or forgotten path and you’ll see that it looks like an artist has splashed an Autumn-colored palette of orange, red, yellow, purple, brown and pale green onto a canvas. Chlorophyll has gotten the message that it is time to leave.

As October comes to an end, we are reminded of the shivery stories Somerset has in abundance, particularly around certain gravestones and bridges over the many creeks in the county. When you look out over the bridge rails, windows open to catch the crisp fall breeze, what do you hear?

Dorchester County, Forester Alex Fignar

Foliage in Church Creek

This report is made with a sense of accomplishment as the Mid-shore region can finally report substantial changes in our local foliage! As one travels the highways and byways of the Mid-shore, the vibrant color contrasts of the fall foliage are finally here. Sweet gum and red maple are a fiery red, while dogwoods have taken a deep purple hue. Hickories are turning from brilliant yellow to neon orange. All species of oaks, usually the last to drop their leaves, are beginning the fall transformation from summer green to a slight pale yellow. While we don’t have the breathtaking overlooks and vistas of Western Maryland, hunters, anglers, and those looking for a quick weekend getaway on the Shore will not be disappointed with the transformation of foliage that is occurring on this side of the Bay.

Worcester County, Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn Landing

Foliage at Milburn Landing. Photo by Mike Larger.

Check out Shore foliage from the air!

DNR Videographer Winn Brewer captured this video from a Natural Resources Police helicopter earlier this week. Check out those changing colors!

Fish and Hunt

Youth, Veteran, and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days Scheduled for 2025-26 Season

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel will be afforded a unique opportunity to experience the tradition of waterfowl hunting on two special hunt days: Nov. 1, 2025 and Feb. 7, 2026.

“We encourage experienced waterfowl hunters to share waterfowling traditions and the legacy of conservation with youth and veteran hunters,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. Read more on the DNR website.

Maryland Fishing Report – October 29

Expect sunny and cool weather with relatively stable conditions for fishing in Chesapeake Bay waters. There is a limited chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday this week. As reported by the NOAA buoys, main Bay surface water temperatures are currently around 60 degrees and continue to slowly cool. River temperatures are slightly cooler and holding around the mid 50s.

Salinities are above normal for most Maryland waters this time of year. Oxygen conditions throughout the main Bay and Maryland’s tributaries are suitable to the bottom. Read more on the DNR website.

Happenings

Nov. 1 at Pocomoke River State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..: Fungi 5K and Festival

Nov. 1 at Tuckahoe State Park from 1-3 p.m.: Golden Jubilee Celebration with trail dedication to Anna Murray Douglass and the Sandtown community.

Nov. 1 and 2 at Point Lookout State Park: The War of 1812 Comes to Point Lookout. Runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.