Maryland Park Service To Launch Upgrades To Reservation Service Feb. 24

February 11, 2026

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Park Service will launch a new, modern reservations management system on Tuesday, February 24 that will provide visitors a faster, more intuitive way to reserve campsites, cabins, mini-cabins, pavilions, and other amenities statewide at 37 Maryland State Parks.

The new system represents a major upgrade to Maryland’s park reservations experience, featuring improved performance on both desktop and mobile devices, a cleaner user interface, and new communication tools designed to make planning a park visit easier than ever.

“This new reservations system is a significant step forward in how we serve our visitors,” said Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw. “By modernizing the technology behind our reservations, we are making it easier for people to plan their park visits, whether they are booking a campsite, a cabin, or a picnic pavilion. Our goal is to make the process smoother so visitors can focus on enjoying the Maryland’s state parks they love.”

Maryland State Park amenities will remain unchanged, but visitors will notice immediate improvements when the new system goes live. In addition to a more responsive booking experience, the platform will introduce text message notifications and a simplified checkout process.

Reservations made prior to the upgrade will be carried over the new system, although users will need to create a new account at parkreservations.maryland.gov once the website relaunches on February 24 to access their existing reservations or create new ones. The pricing structure for rentals and campground reservations will remain the same as the previous system.

To support a smooth transition, reservations will be temporarily unavailable February 15–23 while data is securely migrated to the new platform. Visitors with existing reservations during this blackout period can still arrive as scheduled.

Following a competitive procurement process, the Maryland Park Service selected Aspira, a Dallas-based outdoor recreation technology company with more than 30 years of experience supporting public park systems. Aspira manages reservation services for park agencies in 23 states and was originally founded as ReserveAmerica, which previously supported Maryland park reservations for several years. DNR pays Aspira for the system through a transaction fee on reservations. The transaction fee for customers will remain the same as in the previous system.

The February launch marks the first phase of a broader modernization effort. Additional features will be introduced in the future, further streamlining operations and enhancing the overall visitor experience. Customer support will be available starting February 24 at 9 a.m. at 1-888-432-2267. Our call center team can assist with account creation, locating your reservation, and answering general questions about the new system.