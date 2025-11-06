UFC and BrownTrout Partner to Launch Official 2027 Calendars and Posters Celebrating Iconic Fighters and Moments

BrownTrout partners with UFC to launch official 2027 calendars and posters featuring legendary fighters and unforgettable moments.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrownTrout Publishers, the world’s largest calendar producer and the gold standard in licensed dated products, proudly announces a new licensing collaboration with UFC to create, publish, and distribute official UFC-themed calendars and posters.Facilitated by UFC’s licensing agency, IMG Licensing, the agreement extends UFC’s global fan engagement into homes and workplaces through high-quality BrownTrout products featuring imagery of fighters and iconic UFC moments. The partnership comes as UFC continues a remarkable period of growth, including its new streaming deal with Paramount expected to expand UFC’s reach to millions of new viewers.Since its founding in 1986, BrownTrout Publishers has become a dominant force in the calendar industry, offering over 1,200 titles annually and partnering with the world’s top brands — from Taylor Swift and Ford to General Motors and M.C. Escher. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, BrownTrout’s operations span across Australia, Canada, the U.K., and Japan, bringing decades of licensing expertise and a trusted reputation for quality and innovation.Under the leadership of CEO Mike Brown, BrownTrout has solidified its position as the go-to partner for licensors seeking to extend brand presence through visually compelling, sustainable, and collectible calendars. The company continues to evolve with the latest advancements in design and production, adopting eco-friendly materials such as FSC-certified paper, soy-based inks, and plastic-free packaging, aligning with contemporary consumer and retailer values.The first lineup of officially licensed UFC calendars and posters is scheduled for release in early to mid 2026. Each product will celebrate the spirit, discipline, and drama of mixed martial arts — from championship showdowns to behind-the-scenes portraits — crafted in the premium quality standard that fans and collectors have come to expect from BrownTrout.“This partnership with UFC represents a thrilling new chapter for BrownTrout,” said CEO Mike Brown. “UFC has become a cultural powerhouse, and our goal is to give fans a way to celebrate that energy every day of the year. Our calendars are more than just tools for tracking time; they’re daily extensions of the passion people feel for the brands they love.”BrownTrout’s UFC collection will be distributed globally through major retail and online platforms including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples and Calendars.com, ensuring wide availability for fans and collectors everywhere.For media inquiries:media@browntrout.comVisit browntrout.com for more information and upcoming product previews.

