Engage Announces Industry’s First Proprietary AI Powered Talent Search & Booking Engine

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage, a Chicago based technology startup democratizing and digitizing the talent booking industry, announced today the launch of the industry’s first proprietary AI powered talent search and booking engine.

Since inception in 2019, Engage’s DNA has been one of innovation and disruption, launching the industry’s first technology enabled talent search and booking engine. During COVID, Engage launched a proprietary livestream platform, enabling brands and talent to continue to engage even in light of in-person restrictions. Engage has launched numerous industry first proprietary technologies which continue to make it faster and easier for brand and talent to connect for meaningful experiences.

Today, the latest AI technological advancement from Engage, marks the beginning of a dramatic shift in how brands and consumers will find, book and experience.

“We set out nearly one year ago with a concept of creating the industry’s first and leading AI search and booking engine, and today with the launch of Engage AI we are continuing to be a leader and trailblazer in the technology and booking industries” said Brendan Egan, Engage co-founder and CEO.

With Engage AI, brands can conversationally search Engage’s roster of over 5,000 talent, allowing them to dive deeper into the nuances of the type of speaker they are seeking for their event. No longer do you need to begin a search with a broad category like motivational speakers and manually pick through the hundreds or thousands of results. With Engage AI, brands can now begin a search with parameters as specific as their need for an Asian-American speaker located near New York who has experience in motivating sales teams and a background in the military, for example.

“As more and more brands become accustomed to the growing role of AI in the workplace, launching Engage AI is a natural fit for brands to find, book and experience all the great talent which Engage has come to be known for without any of the headache or delays in conventional talent search methods,” added Egan.

To view and use Engage AI, visit www.LetsEngage.com

About Engage

Engage was founded in 2019 and has since become a technology disruptor in the talent booking industry, becoming home to over 5,000 talent in sports, entertainment, business, and other industries. Engage customers include Intel, SpaceX, AIG, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Verizon, Nationwide, TikTok, the American Cancer Society and a plethora of blue chip and fortune 500 companies. Engage allows consumers, event planners, and businesses to find and book talent digitally in less than ten minutes. Designed for brands, talent and their agents alike, the platform's proprietary technology makes every step of managing a booking faster, easier, more secure and digitized. To learn more, visit www.LetsEngage.com.

Press Contact

Brendan M. Egan

Co-Founder & CEO

Engage, LLC

info@letsengage.com

SOURCE Engage, LLC

