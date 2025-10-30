Arizona Picture Cars brings Movie Car Magic to Arizona for Film, TV, Commercials

Arizona Picture Car Rentals Arizona Picture Car Rental Arizona Picture Cars - Covering Phoenix, Lake Havasu, Tucson, Flagstaff and more

Arizona based USA Movie Cars expands Picture Car fleet statewide with new ArizonaPictureCars.com site, hoping to attract more filming of Movies and TV to AZ.

Arizona Picture Cars was created with a clear mission: to bring more film and television productions to Arizona by providing all the necessary picture car rental resources the industry needs to thrive” — Rob Rutledge, Picture Car Coordinator

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Picture Cars, a sister company of established picture car rental provider USA Movie Cars , officially announces its launch to serve the expanding film and television production industry across Arizona. The company is positioned to provide comprehensive picture car resources to productions filming in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Yuma, and throughout the state.Founded by Rob Rutledge, CEO of USA Movie Cars and Cop Car Rental , Arizona Picture Cars brings extensive industry experience to the Arizona market. Rutledge, an Arizona-based picture car coordinator and casting director, has provided Movie Car Rentals for numerous major networks for the past decade. A native of Ottumwa, Iowa, Rob has been in Phoenix, Arizona since 1994."Arizona Picture Cars was created with a clear mission: to bring more film and television productions to Arizona by providing all the necessary picture car rental resources the industry needs to thrive here," said Rutledge. "With our extensive inventory and proven track record of Movie Car Rentals, we can support productions of any size and budget, from independent films to major studio productions."The launch of Arizona Picture Cars comes at a pivotal time for the state's entertainment industry. Arizona's Motion Picture Production Program, which began in 2023, offers substantial film tax credits that have grown to $125 million annually as of 2025. The program provides refundable tax credits ranging from 15% to 20% based on production spending, with an additional 2.5% credit for hiring Arizona residents.This competitive incentive structure positions Arizona to attract productions that might otherwise film in neighboring New Mexico or other states. The tax credit program runs through 2043, providing long-term stability for the industry's growth in the region.Arizona Picture Cars offers a comprehensive fleet including:- Police cars and emergency vehicles- Classic and vintage automobiles- Modern picture cars for contemporary productions- Specialty vehicles for period pieces and unique productions- Ambulances and fire trucksAs a sister company to USA Movie Cars, Arizona Picture Cars leverages years of experience serving productions across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. The company maintains relationships with major studios and independent filmmakers alike, providing vehicles for features, episodic television, commercials, music videos, and corporate productions."The combination of Arizona's diverse landscapes, world-class crew base, improved infrastructure, and now competitive tax incentives creates an ideal environment for productions," Rutledge added. "Arizona Picture Cars is here to ensure that picture car resources are never a limiting factor for any production considering Arizona as their filming location."**Car Owners: Add Your Vehicle for Free**Arizona Picture Cars invites vehicle owners across the state to join their growing database at no cost. Whether you own a modern vehicle or a classic car from 1900-2025, adding your car is completely free and provides an opportunity to earn income when your vehicle is selected for film and television productions.Benefits for car owners include:- No cost to add vehicles to the database- Payment when vehicles are booked for productions- Full insurance coverage with Certificate of Insurance provided- Potential IMDb credits on certain projects- Opportunity to be on set as background actors (extras) if desiredVehicle owners can add their cars by visiting arizonapicturecars.com and clicking the "ADD MY CAR" button. Arizona Picture Cars handles all logistics, from insurance to transportation, making it easy for owners to participate in Arizona's growing entertainment industry.For more information about Arizona Picture Cars and their services, visit arizonapicturecars.com or contact the company directly.About Arizona Picture CarsArizona Picture Cars is an Arizona-based picture car rental company serving the film, television, commercial, and entertainment industries throughout Arizona and beyond. As a sister company of USA Movie Cars, Arizona Picture Cars provides comprehensive vehicle rental services for productions of all sizes.About USA Movie CarsUSA Movie Cars, owned and operated by founder Rob Rutledge, is an established picture car rental company serving productions and events across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. The company has provided vehicles for major network shows, feature films, commercials, and music videos for over a decade.Media Contact:Arizona Picture CarsPhone: 602-882-2705Email: info@arizonapicturecars.comWebsite: arizonapicturecars.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.