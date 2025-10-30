Little Scholars Expands to Chelsea as Mariana Korsunsky Sets New Standards in Early Childhood Education

Mariana Korsunsky is celebrating with a friend

Little Scholars Opens Flagship Preschool in Chelsea as Co-Founder Mariana Korsunsky Leads Expansion and Sets New Standards in Early Childhood Education

Children must be taught how to think, not what to think” — Margaret Mead

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Scholars, one of New York City’s fastest-growing early childhood education networks, has opened its newest flagship preschool in Chelsea, Manhattan, under the leadership of Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Mariana Korsunsky. The expansion marks the organization’s eighth location and reflects a rising demand for high-quality, inclusive early learning that emphasizes developmental excellence, community connection, and accessibility for families across the five boroughs.

Founded with a single center in Brooklyn, Little Scholars has steadily expanded under Korsunsky’s direction to serve hundreds of children ages 0 to 5. The Chelsea opening follows a series of successful launches citywide, each marked by full tours, rapid enrollment, and waitlists that underscore parents’ growing desire for thoughtful, premium childcare.

“We believe every child deserves access to high-quality education—regardless of their ZIP code or income bracket,” said Korsunsky. “Our mission is to create spaces where children feel seen, supported, and inspired to learn. The Chelsea school represents both a new chapter for Little Scholars and a reaffirmation of our commitment to inclusion and excellence.”

Korsunsky brings a rare dual perspective to the role—she is both an educator and an executive. Her leadership philosophy centers on nurturing the whole child through a careful balance of structured curriculum and play-based exploration, social-emotional growth, and individualized attention. Under her guidance, Little Scholars developed a proprietary approach designed specifically for New York City’s diverse families and neighborhoods.

What distinguishes Little Scholars is its belief that quality and accessibility can coexist. The network serves both private-pay and ACS-subsidized families, offering flexible tuition plans and inclusive classrooms that mirror the city’s cultural richness. Each school is designed to foster curiosity, creativity, and empathy—cornerstones of lifelong learning.

Beyond academics, Little Scholars is recognized for cultivating one of the most supportive workplace cultures in early childhood education—an industry often challenged by turnover and burnout. Korsunsky has implemented leadership coaching, mentorship, and clear career pathways that empower educators to grow professionally while maintaining balance and purpose. These initiatives have helped the organization achieve one of the highest employee satisfaction and retention rates in the sector.

“Teachers are the heart of every classroom,” Korsunsky said. “When we invest in their growth and well-being, we elevate the experience for every child and family we serve.”

The Chelsea expansion reflects not only operational success but also the organization’s mission-driven growth strategy. Little Scholars plans to open two new centers each year, ensuring that scaling never compromises educational integrity. To maintain consistency across its network, Korsunsky is leading the development of a Director Academy—a six-month internal leadership program designed to prepare future center directors to deliver the same standard of excellence that defines the brand.

Each Little Scholars location integrates thoughtfully designed classrooms, sensory-rich play spaces, and natural-light environments that promote calm and focus. The centers emphasize hands-on discovery, early literacy, STEM readiness, and social-emotional learning. Families benefit from transparent communication, parent workshops, and community-building events that strengthen partnerships between home and school.

The Chelsea flagship represents a new milestone for the company’s ten-year journey. Since opening its first preschool in 2013, Little Scholars has become synonymous with joyful, intentional early education. The brand’s combination of academic rigor, emotional intelligence, and cultural inclusivity has positioned it as a leader among New York’s modern preschools.

Looking ahead, Little Scholars continues to refine what quality early education can look like in an urban setting—balancing affordability, innovation, and warmth. With an expanding footprint and an unwavering focus on people, Korsunsky and her team are redefining what families can expect from a preschool experience.

“Scaling with integrity is our mantra,” Korsunsky added. “As we grow, our goal remains the same: to deliver excellence with heart—to ensure that every child, educator, and parent who walks through our doors feels part of something truly special.”

About Little Scholars

Little Scholars is a New York City–based early childhood education network providing inclusive, play-based learning for children ages 0 to 5. Founded with a mission to make high-quality preschool accessible to all families, the organization operates eight centers across the city. Programs are rooted in social-emotional development, academic readiness, and individualized care, serving both private-pay and ACS-subsidized families.

Little Scholars Childcare Center

