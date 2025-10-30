Blacksmith's Survey From 100+ Client Websites: Here's What They Lack

Optimizing a website is a must for any company that is looking to gain traffic and conversions consistently” — Joel Gobin, the Lead Designer at Blacksmith.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith, a digital marketing agency, explains some key website mistakes that brands all over the world make all the time. These mistakes can severely affect the growth of any website without them knowing.1. Slow Loading Speed: If a brand’s website doesn’t load in under 3 seconds, visitors will look for an alternative somewhere else. Visitors have the luxury of choice nowadays, and making them wait only increases the odds that they will leave frustrated.2. Poor Mobile Optimization: More than 60% of traffic comes from mobile devices; this means that brands that don’t have a good responsive website built can potentially lose more than half of their traffic. Not only that, but Google will also lower the rankings of websites that don’t have good mobile optimization.3. Confusing Navigation: If visitors can’t find what they’re looking for after a few clicks, then they’ll leave and find another brand’s website to find what they’re looking for. Complex menus, a lack of a search bar, or inconsistent labeling can completely kill a website’s usability.4. Cluttered Layout: An excessive amount of elements, like pop-ups, banners, animations, and bright colors, can overwhelm visitors and make content hard to understand and follow. Websites that try to fit as much information as possible on their pages end up losing visitors the most.5. Outdated Design: Old school and boring website designs show visitors that the brand doesn’t care about their website as a whole. Visitors expect a modern, clean, and minimalist website design that is on par with other websites they visit regularly.6. Poor Accessibility: A brand with a website that lacks accessibility, such as a lack of contrast, no alt text, and not being usable with screen readers, is excluding a large audience and risks compliance issues.7. Lack of SEO: Websites with barely any meta tags, no structured data, and a clear lack of keyword research won’t rank at all. It doesn’t matter if the brand’s website looks amazing; if there is no SEO strategy in place, then the website is practically invisible.8. Weak Content Structure: All websites that have text should structure it by using headings, bullet points, and visuals. Otherwise, visitors won’t read the content. Content structure helps users skim through the content and find exactly what they are looking for without having to spend too much time on it. Blacksmith’s custom solutions show the importance of having an exceptional website in today’s industries.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is an award-winning digital marketing agency, helping modern businesses forge standout digital identities. Known for expert web design, end-to-end SEO, thoughtful UX, and high-performance builds, Blacksmith serves clients across the U.S. and helps them increase their online performance.

