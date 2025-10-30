Major General (Ret.) Margaret Chamberlain Wilmoth, PhD, MSS, RN, FAAN, Sworn In as National President of ROA

Major General (Ret.) Margaret "Peggy" Chamberlain Wilmoth, PhD, MSS, RN, FAAN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reserve Organization of America (ROA) proudly announces that Dr. Margaret “Peggy” Chamberlain Wilmoth, PhD, MSS, RN, FAAN, Major General, U.S. Army (Retired), was sworn in as the organization’s 84th National President on October 19, 2025.

With 40,000 members nationwide, ROA is a congressionally chartered organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., dedicated to promoting the development and execution of U.S. military policy that ensures a strong and secure national defense. Founded in 1922 by veterans of World War I, ROA is the nation’s premier advocate for Reserve Component readiness—supporting advancements in equipment, training, professional development, family care, and employment rights. Through its Service Members Law Center, ROA provides expert legal information on employment protections, military voting rights, and related legal matters affecting reservists and their families.

Dr. Wilmoth brings more than 35 years of distinguished military service to her new leadership role. A retired Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve, she commanded units of diverse size and complexity, including serving as the first nurse commanding general of a medical brigade, overseeing wartime readiness for all U.S. Army Reserve medical assets in the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

She later served in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, where she led multiple initiatives, including research on psychiatric evacuations from combat zones that led to changes in deployment policy. In her final military assignment, Dr. Wilmoth was promoted to Major General and served as Deputy Surgeon General for the Army Reserve in the Office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Army. She was twice appointed by the Secretary of the Army to the Army Reserve Forces Policy Committee.

Her military honors include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters. She also earned the Expert Field Medical Badge, holds the ‘9A’ Proficiency Designator in Medical-Surgical Nursing awarded by the U.S. Army Surgeon General, and is a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit.

In her civilian career, Dr. Wilmoth serves as a Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Nursing, where her work focuses on health equity for military-affiliated individuals and educational equity for military children—particularly Reserve-connected youth in civilian-centric school systems. She joined the UNC faculty in 2017 as the inaugural Executive Vice Dean and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, later serving as Interim Dean in 2022. Prior to her tenure at UNC, she was the inaugural Dean of the Byrdine F. Lewis School of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State University.

A respected scholar, Dr. Wilmoth has authored more than 60 publications and book chapters. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and an alumna of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellowship. She also served as the 2023–2024 Distinguished Nurse Scholar-in-Residence at the National Academy of Medicine, where she focused on military and veteran health issues. Currently, she serves as Co-Chair of the North Carolina Institute of Medicine’s Task Force on Veteran Health.

As ROA’s National President, Dr. Wilmoth will lead the organization into its second century of service, advancing its mission to advocate for the readiness, welfare, and recognition of the men and women who serve in America’s Reserve and National Guard forces.

About the Reserve Organization of America (ROA)

Founded in 1922, the Reserve Organization of America is a congressionally chartered association representing all ranks and services of the Reserve and National Guard. ROA advocates for policies that ensure a strong national defense and the well-being of Reserve Component members, veterans, and their families.

