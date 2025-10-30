Western Cape Local Government on 2025/26 budget priorities at Provincial Government Medium-Term Expenditure Committee

The Western Cape Department of Local Government today presented its 2025/26 budget priorities to the Provincial Government Medium-Term Expenditure Committee (PGMTEC), outlining the Department’s strategy to ensure stable, resilient, and accountable local governance in the lead-up to the 2026 municipal elections.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said that the coming 18 to 24 months will be a critical period for municipalities across the province as they prepare for elections and subsequent transitions to new councils and leadership structures.

“Our focus is not on expansion, but on stability and sustainability. We are asking for the resources necessary to continue delivering strong, accountable local government to manage transitions smoothly, safeguard communities through disaster management, and build a water-secure, climate-resilient Western Cape.”

The Department highlighted several key priorities:

Pre- and post-election support: Providing hands-on assistance to all 30 municipalities with councillor induction, Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and budget adoption, and governance stability during the transition period.

Water and climate resilience: Coordinating the roll-out of the Provincial Water Resilience Strategy, launching this week, to ensure every town in the Western Cape has a credible plan to safeguard its water security.

Disaster management strengthening: Expanding local disaster preparedness and recovery capacity in response to increasing fire, flood, and drought events.

Workforce sustainability: Implementing the Department’s 2026 Cost of Employment Strategy to retain critical technical and support capacity across water, energy, and disaster management functions.

The Department stressed that its budget request is aimed at maintaining operational capability amid growing service demands, fiscal constraints, and the broader transition to a new municipal term.

“Without adequate support, we risk weakening the very systems that hold our municipalities together, systems that underpin service delivery, accountability, and public confidence,” Minister Bredell said.

The engagement reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to delivering on the Provincial Strategic Plan outcomes, particularly in strengthening governance, improving community participation, and enhancing disaster resilience across the Western Cape.

