Winmill Software Announces Acquisition of Divelement to Expand Cloud Development and AI Capabilities

Combination strengthens enterprise technology offerings for organizations seeking secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winmill Software , a leading provider of cybersecurity, cloud development, and managed IT services, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Divelement, a fast-growing digital engineering firm known for its expertise in custom cloud application development, DevOps, and AI solutions.By bringing Divelement’s talented engineering team and proven cloud-native development methodologies into the Winmill portfolio, the combined company will deliver an even broader range of services to enterprises and mid-market organizations across North America. Customers will gain access to end-to-end solutions that span secure application design, modern infrastructure, integrated AI, and ongoing managed IT support.“This acquisition represents an exciting step in Winmill’s growth strategy,” said Kevin Kilgore, Chief Executive Officer of Winmill Software. “Divelement’s deep expertise in cloud-native development and agile delivery perfectly complements Winmill’s strengths in cybersecurity and enterprise solutions. Together, we will help our clients innovate faster, operate more securely, and achieve measurable business outcomes.”Divelement, headquartered in Austin, Texas, specializes in building scalable, cloud-based applications on platforms such as Microsoft Azure and GCP. Its team has earned a reputation for designing reusable, secure architectures and delivering projects with speed and precision.“Joining Winmill allows us to accelerate our mission of helping organizations harness the full potential of cloud technologies and AI,” said Eddie Hudson, CEO and co-founder of Divelement. “Our shared culture of technical excellence and client-first service will create new opportunities for our employees and customers alike.”The acquisition will immediately expand Winmill’s cloud engineering bench, while reinforcing its commitment to continuous innovation for flagship solutions such as eMembership, Project & Portfolio Management, and Cybersecurity.Media Contact:

