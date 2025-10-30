MEC Isaac Sileku leads congestion dialogue and closes 2025 Mobility Month, 31 Oct

The Western Cape Mobility Department will tomorrow, Friday, 31 October 2025, host a Congestion Dialogue and Mobility Month Wrap-Up session at the UCT Graduate School of Business, Exhibition Hall, V&A Waterfront.

The event will be attended by leaders from government, business, and academia to engage on practical strategies to alleviate congestion and improve mobility across the Western Cape.

Minister Isaac Sileku will outline the province’s strategic approach to building a more efficient, accessible, and sustainable transport network.

Media is invited to attend.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 31 October 2025

Time: 13:30 for 14:00 – 16:00

Venue: Graduate School of Business, Exhibition Hall, B Block, 9 Portswood Rd, V&A Waterfront

Media enquiries

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson to Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 0178

Cell: 061 447 7851

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

