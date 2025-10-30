Elite Wellness Amenity Group’s Luis Mendonça Highlights the Future of Resident Experience at Bisnow New York

Elite Wellness Head of Growth shared how human-first wellness activation is driving measurable NOI and transforming residential living across markets.

Design gets attention. Activation gets retention. We turn great spaces into living, breathing communities that perform.” — Luis Mendonça

NEW YORK ,BOSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where residential amenities often serve more as marketing tools than living, breathing community spaces, Luis Mendonça, Head of Growth & Operations at Elite Wellness Amenity Group (EWAG), took the stage at the Bisnow New York Multifamily Development & Operations Conference to deliver a message that resonated across the industry: “Amenities don’t retain residents — experiences do.”The event, held on October 28 in Midtown Manhattan, brought together leaders from development, capital, architecture, and property operations — all exploring one question: How do we create stickiness in communities? Mendonça’s answer was clear, data-backed, and deeply human: by bringing people, purpose, and performance back into amenity spaces.Activating Wellness as a Growth StrategyRepresenting Elite Wellness Amenity Group, Mendonça showcased a model that’s redefining amenity performance in multifamily real estate. The Boston-based company transforms underused apartment gyms into human-led wellness ecosystems — powered by certified trainers, curated programs, and real-time data that links resident engagement to property performance.“Owners invest millions in amenities that sit empty,” Mendonça said from the stage. “We activate those spaces — to make them move, breathe, and connect. When you turn treadmills into touchpoints, you don’t just fill a gym. You build a community.”Unlike traditional amenity models centered on aesthetics or luxury finishes, EWAG’s approach focuses on measurable outcomes — higher occupancy, stronger retention, and NOI growth — all achieved without additional CapEx.Mendonça’s presentation, part of a panel on The Future of Multifamily Operations, stood out for emphasizing the energy that drives engagement, rather than the equipment that fills space.From Gym Space to Growth EngineUnder Mendonça’s leadership, alongside Senior Vice President Jennifer DiCecco, Elite Wellness Amenity Group treats every property like a performance franchise. Each community receives its own “coaching staff” — on-site trainers, wellness directors, and activation specialists who drive participation and build culture.Behind the scenes, the company’s analytics team tracks each activation, connecting engagement data to property-level metrics like renewal rates and resident satisfaction.“Our team treats every property like their home court,” Mendonça added. “We show up, we connect, and we create culture. That’s the difference between a space that gets toured — and a space that gets lived in.”This performance-based model mirrors professional sports systems, aligning accountability, teamwork, and measurable results under one goal: property performance.Wellness as the New Amenity CurrencyMendonça’s perspective resonated strongly with Bisnow’s audience of asset managers and investors.“Developers are competing with the same design formulas — rooftop lounges, pet spas, co-working rooms,” he said. “The real differentiator isn’t the size of the pool or the finish of the marble — it’s how residents feel living there.”That emotional connection translates directly to value. According to EWAG’s data, properties that integrate live wellness activations can achieve 4–6% rent premiums and double-digit renewal lifts compared to comparable buildings without active programming.The Global Wellness Institute supports this trend, reporting that wellness lifestyle real estate commands 10–25% price premiums above traditional communities.“When you invest in your residents’ wellness, they invest back in your property,” Mendonça said. “That’s how you build loyalty, retention, and long-term value.”Bridging Design, Development, and OperationsDuring the Q&A, Mendonça addressed how developers can embed wellness into design from day one — a hallmark of EWAG’s process.“Design gets attention. Activation gets retention,” he said. “We partner with architects and developers early — before drywall goes up — to ensure spaces are not just beautiful, but functional and profitable.”By collaborating with leading design firms such as Gensler, CBT, and Perkins Eastman, Elite Wellness helps clients align architectural intent with operational strategy, reducing retrofit costs and ensuring every amenity becomes a long-term performance asset.This integration of design and execution has positioned EWAG as not only an operator, but a strategic development partner focused on the full lifecycle of a property — from concept to community.Building Communities That BreatheAs conversations at Bisnow reflected, the future of NOI growth is experiential. Elite Wellness Amenity Group’s model converts static amenities into vibrant ecosystems where fitness meets community and wellness becomes culture.Each activation — from group workouts and mindfulness sessions to nutrition workshops and resident challenges — strengthens both individual well-being and social connection.“When people belong, they stay,” Mendonça noted. “And when they stay, your property performs.”Across New England and New York, EWAG’s pilot properties have seen measurable success, with resident engagement rates over 60%, renewal lifts between 8–12%, and amenity utilization tripling within 90 days of activation.The Human Edge of Real EstateMendonça closed with a statement that captured EWAG’s philosophy:“We may not wear jerseys, but make no mistake — we’re athletes. Our arena is real estate. Our mission is to help every building perform like a championship team.”That line drew applause — and summarized a larger industry shift. As multifamily developers face rising costs and changing resident expectations, companies like Elite Wellness Amenity Group are showing that the next era of real estate performance will be powered by people, not just property.The Bisnow conference made one thing clear: the industry is ready to move from static amenities to activated ecosystems, and Elite Wellness Amenity Group is leading that transformation.About Elite Wellness Amenity GroupElite Wellness Amenity Group partners with multifamily owners and operators to transform underused fitness spaces into fully staffed, on-site wellness centers that drive NOI, engagement, and retention — all with zero CapEx.Headquartered in Boston, MA, the company’s turnkey, white-label model brings luxury wellness experiences to residents while delivering measurable financial results to property owners.

