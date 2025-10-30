Acclaimed Chef to Bring Fresh Flavor to New Pittsburgh Restaurant

Cork & Crust Executive Chef Kristin Butterworth

The Oaklander Hotel Taps Award-Winning Executive Chef Kristin Butterworth for New Restaurant

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oaklander Hotel is thrilled to announce the appointment of Executive Chef Kristin Butterworth to lead its new signature restaurant, Cork & Crust, set to open later this year. A culinary powerhouse with more than two decades of experience in some of the nation’s most distinguished kitchens, Butterworth will bring an extraordinary talent and passion to The Oaklander team.

A three-time James Beard Award semifinalist and featured chef at the prestigious James Beard House, Butterworth has earned national acclaim for her skill, creativity, and leadership. She is best known in the Pittsburgh region for transforming Lautrec at Nemacolin into a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond restaurant. The honors made her both the first female and among the youngest chefs in the country to achieve both distinctions simultaneously.

Most recently, Butterworth served as Executive Sous Chef at the Forbes Five-Star Sea Island Resort on Georgia’s southern coast. She is looking forward to returning to her western Pennsylvania roots with a vision for Cork & Crust that will focus on fresh ingredient-driven Italian cuisine and local sourcing. Butterworth also plans to apply many of the techniques she learned while studying culinary arts in Italy.

“My mom’s family is Italian, and I grew up surrounded by delicious pizzas, pastas and a deep love for the culture and cuisine,” said Kristin Butterworth, Executive Chef of Cork & Crust. “Cork & Crust is an opportunity to bring that same sense of warmth and authenticity to Pittsburgh while creating memorable and flavorful dishes for locals and travelers alike.”

Cork & Crust’s Italian-inspired menu will be complemented by an impressive wine list, designed to be both approachable and elevated. The new restaurant will join Spirits & Tales, The Oaklander’s 10th-floor French brasserie, further expanding the hotel’s culinary presence in Pittsburgh’s vibrant dining scene.

“Kristin brings an exceptional level of talent and creativity,” said Perry Ivery, General Manager of The Oaklander Hotel. “Her expertise, innovative approach, and commitment to local ingredients will make Cork & Crust one of the city’s most exciting new dining destinations.”

Cork & Crust is slated to open in December at The Oaklander Hotel, located in the heart of Oakland near the University of Pittsburgh campus.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Kristin Butterworth, please contact Sarah Arbogast at sarah@thecorcorancollective.com.

