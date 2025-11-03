CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Carson City, NV, and the surrounding areas.

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I'm proud to be able to offer in-home euthanasia services for the Carson City, NV, and the surrounding areas.” — Dr. Kyra Heirich

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local families with aging or terminally ill pets now have greater access to compassionate end-of-life care in the comfort of their own homes. CodaPet has expanded its services in Carson City, NV . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Kyra Heirich , who has been serving families in South Lake Tahoe, CA, now brings her trusted expertise and compassionate service to pet owners in Carson City and nearby communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Carson City become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I'm proud to be able to offer in-home euthanasia services for the Carson City, NV, and the surrounding areas," says Dr. Kyra Heirich. I've counseled hundreds of owners through end-of-life decisions and experienced my own fair share of heartbreaking pet loss. I appreciate being able to help pets pass peacefully in their own homes and pride myself on providing support for the entire family during this difficult time, she added. “I’ve always admired the tight-knit sense of community here,” Dr. Heirich says. So many families in Northern Nevada treat their pets as true members of the family. Expanding Dr. Herich’s service area allows her to meet more of these families where they are, both geographically and emotionally, during one of life’s most meaningful transitions.Dr. Heirich serves the South Lake Tahoe, Echo Lake, Twin Bridges, Tahoma, Markleeville, Kyburz, Homewood, Tahoe City, Kirkwood, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, Olympic Valley, Kings Beach, and extending to Carson City, NV.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.2. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.3. Enhanced Emotional Support: In-home euthanasia provides an opportunity for pet owners to say goodbye to their beloved companions in a private and intimate setting. Being able to surround themselves with familiar surroundings and loved ones can offer emotional support during this difficult time. Additionally, having control over the environment allows owners to create a peaceful atmosphere that promotes healing and closure.4. Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.5. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.6. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.7. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.8. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $375 in Carson City. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $160 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

