Trust’N & Bkwds Reach #17 on Billboard Charts with Viral Hit 'Stay(Go)'

Wisconsin Musicians Trust'N (right) & BKWDS (left)

Wisconsin based hip hop artists Trust'N and Bkwds are celebrating a major milestone as their latest single, Stay(Go), climbs to #17 on the Billboard charts.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising hip hop artists Trust'N and Bkwds are celebrating a major milestone as their latest single, Stay(Go), climbs to #17 on the Luxembourg Billboard charts, marking the duo’s first entry into international rankings. The track has been gaining massive traction worldwide, fueled by its viral momentum on streaming platforms and a dedicated fanbase.Originally catching fire on Spotify, Stay(Go) surged to #2 on the platform’s Luxembourg algorithmic charts, demonstrating the power of digital discovery in breaking emerging artists globally. Listeners were drawn to the track’s infectious rhythm, authentic lyricism, and signature boom-bap-inspired production, which showcase the duo’s ability to blend classic hip hop elements with contemporary appeal.Both artists hail from Madison, Wisconsin, a city with a growing reputation for fostering innovative hip hop talent. Trust'N and Bkwds have already achieved substantial local recognition, receiving coverage from major music outlets and earning praise for their dynamic performances and creative vision. This Billboard charting cements their presence as artists with growing international relevance, while also highlighting Madison as a hotspot for hip hop talent.Trust'N, born Christian Anderson, has established himself as a formidable presence in the streaming world, amassing over 15 million streams on Spotify. His prior hit, On Game, has garnered over 3.5 million streams, solidifying his reputation as a consistent hitmaker.In addition to his music career, Christian Anderson is President of the award-winning PR and digital marketing agency Lost Boy Entertainment LLC, a firm recognized for its innovative campaigns and industry leadership. His dual expertise in music and marketing has provided him with a unique perspective on building a successful music career in the digital age.Bkwds complements Trust’N with his own distinct style, contributing to a synergy that resonates with fans both domestically and abroad. Together, their collaboration on Stay(Go) has captured a global audience, combining compelling lyricism with an earworm hook that has become a staple on playlists worldwide.The success of Stay(Go) is further amplified by its visually striking music video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nilladriz. The video perfectly encapsulates the energy and narrative of the song, featuring innovative cinematography and storytelling that deepen the connection between the music and its listeners. Since its release, the video has added another layer to the song’s viral momentum, drawing both music fans and content creators to engage with the track across social media platforms.“Seeing Stay(Go) connect with listeners on such a global scale has been surreal,” said Trust'N. “Bkwds and I poured a lot into this track, and to see it chart in Luxembourg is a testament to the power of music and the support from our fans.”With this milestone, Trust'N and Bkwds are poised to expand their international footprint while continuing to make waves in the U.S. hip hop scene. Their success story underscores how talent, coupled with strategic digital presence and authentic artistry, can propel emerging artists onto the world stage.

Stay(Go) Directed By Nilladriz

