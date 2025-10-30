Aletheia Capital Endeavours Launches RepIntel, a Campaign-Grade Platform to Accelerate Global Access to Therapies

RepIntel reimagines pharmaceutical outreach as a core layer of global health infrastructure, channeling lifesaving therapies to those who need them most.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aletheia Capital Endeavours (ACE) today announced the launch of RepIntel, a precision field-intelligence platform designed to close one of healthcare’s most persistent gaps: the failure of lifesaving therapies to reach the patients they were created for.The company was founded by Gavin Perri, the New York impresario and Executive Chairman of Aletheia Capital Endeavours, and Filomena Di Luise, Senior Executive Manager at a Fortune 100 technology firm, who will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer for RepIntel. Di Luise brings enterprise-scale infrastructure expertise to the venture's leadership team.Drawing on frameworks that redefined political mobilization, RepIntel translates those same principles of precision targeting, coordinated field orchestration, and real-time intelligence into the final mile of healthcare delivery."Every year, scientific breakthroughs transform what medicine can do. Yet millions still go without the treatments that could change or save their lives," said Gavin Perri, Executive Chairman of Aletheia Capital Endeavours, to Business Insider . "RepIntel is designed to solve that systemic failure. By transforming field operations into an adaptive intelligence network, we’re building the connective tissue that allows innovation to translate into real-world impact."RepIntel unites vast healthcare datasets with ground-level decision-making, enabling pharmaceutical teams to identify unmet needs, prioritize underserved populations, and orchestrate outreach with surgical precision. Its first deployments target highly regulated markets, notes The National Law Review , "where the speed, accuracy, and equity of distribution directly determine patient outcomes."The launch marks ACE’s first flagship technology venture and reflects a broader thesis: that the most resilient and equitable healthcare systems will be those that harness distributed intelligence, empowering those closest to patients to guide the flow of treatments and resources in real time. In doing so, RepIntel establishes the operational layer needed to ensure that scientific progress becomes societal progress.About Aletheia Capital Endeavours:Aletheia Capital Endeavours (ACE) is a New York-based venture studio and applied think tank architecting the cultural, technological, and intellectual systems that shape the future. Its work spans entertainment ventures and large-scale philanthropic initiatives, often structured as thesis-oriented coalitions of high-net-worth partners that align social impact with strategic tax efficiency and legacy-oriented wealth planning.About RepIntel:RepIntel is a precision field-intelligence platform incubated by ACE, designed as a critical layer in the delivery architecture of modern healthcare. It enables pharmaceutical and healthcare institutions to deploy campaign-grade targeting, adaptive outreach, and distributed decision-making to bridge the last-mile gap, ensuring that medical breakthroughs reach patients with the speed, precision, and equity the 21st century demands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.