Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,781 in the last 365 days.

TrioPBX Launches Cloud-Based VoIP and Hosted PBX Platform for Global Businesses

TrioPBX - cloud-based VoIP

TrioPBX - Hosted PBX

TrioPBX - Hosted PBX - Dashboard

TrioPBX unveils an affordable, cloud-based PBX and contact center solution offering smart call management and CRM integration for growing businesses.

We created TrioPBX to make business communication simple, scalable, and affordable for every organization.”
— Muhammad Sohaib
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrioPBX today announced the official launch of its cloud-based VoIP and hosted PBX platform, built to help businesses streamline communication, manage customer interactions, and enhance productivity from anywhere in the world.

The platform offers a unified solution for voice calls, contact center management, and team collaboration — eliminating the need for costly on-premise phone systems. With advanced call routing, call recording, voicemail-to-text, and CRM integration, TrioPBX provides businesses with a complete communication suite designed for scalability and simplicity.

TrioPBX aims to make enterprise-grade communication accessible to startups and established organizations alike. The system supports global teams with a reliable VoIP infrastructure, ensuring clear, stable connections and real-time insights through built-in analytics.

“We built TrioPBX to simplify business communication without compromising quality,” said Muhammad Sohaib, Founder and CEO of TrioPBX. “Our mission is to give businesses a smarter, more affordable way to manage calls, collaborate with teams, and deliver better customer experiences.”

The platform’s user-friendly interface enables quick setup with minimal technical expertise. Businesses can deploy TrioPBX in minutes and manage operations through a secure online dashboard. The service is compatible with multiple devices, including desktops, softphones, and mobile apps, allowing users to stay connected wherever they work.

TrioPBX continues to evolve its platform with upcoming AI-powered voice features, such as call transcription and performance analytics, to help businesses make more data-driven communication decisions.

Companies interested in modernizing their communication infrastructure can learn more or start a free trial at https://www.triopbx.com

About TrioPBX

TrioPBX is a global provider of cloud-based hosted PBX and contact center solutions. Designed for modern businesses, it combines VoIP technology, intelligent call routing, CRM integration, and analytics in a secure, scalable platform. TrioPBX serves clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, empowering teams to communicate better and grow faster.

Muhammad Sohaib
TrioPBX PTY Ltd.
sohaib@triopbx.com
+61 408 103 502
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TrioPBX Launches Cloud-Based VoIP and Hosted PBX Platform for Global Businesses

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more