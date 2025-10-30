TrioPBX Launches Cloud-Based VoIP and Hosted PBX Platform for Global Businesses

TrioPBX - Hosted PBX TrioPBX - Hosted PBX - Dashboard

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrioPBX today announced the official launch of its cloud-based VoIP and hosted PBX platform, built to help businesses streamline communication, manage customer interactions, and enhance productivity from anywhere in the world.The platform offers a unified solution for voice calls, contact center management, and team collaboration — eliminating the need for costly on-premise phone systems. With advanced call routing, call recording, voicemail-to-text, and CRM integration, TrioPBX provides businesses with a complete communication suite designed for scalability and simplicity.TrioPBX aims to make enterprise-grade communication accessible to startups and established organizations alike. The system supports global teams with a reliable VoIP infrastructure, ensuring clear, stable connections and real-time insights through built-in analytics.“We built TrioPBX to simplify business communication without compromising quality,” said Muhammad Sohaib, Founder and CEO of TrioPBX. “Our mission is to give businesses a smarter, more affordable way to manage calls, collaborate with teams, and deliver better customer experiences.”The platform’s user-friendly interface enables quick setup with minimal technical expertise. Businesses can deploy TrioPBX in minutes and manage operations through a secure online dashboard. The service is compatible with multiple devices, including desktops, softphones, and mobile apps, allowing users to stay connected wherever they work.TrioPBX continues to evolve its platform with upcoming AI-powered voice features, such as call transcription and performance analytics, to help businesses make more data-driven communication decisions.Companies interested in modernizing their communication infrastructure can learn more or start a free trial at https://www.triopbx.com About TrioPBXTrioPBX is a global provider of cloud-based hosted PBX and contact center solutions. Designed for modern businesses, it combines VoIP technology, intelligent call routing, CRM integration, and analytics in a secure, scalable platform. TrioPBX serves clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, empowering teams to communicate better and grow faster.

