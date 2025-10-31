African American Heritage Monument and Park to be Dedicated November 8, 2025 in Houston area

The Tallest African American Monument in United States

The Tallest African American Monument in United States to Stand as a Living Legacy of History, Culture, and Empowerment

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Bend County will dedicate the African American Heritage Monument + Park at Historic Bates Allen Park in Kendleton, Texas. Rising 40 feet and situated on a 236-acre historic site, the monument is the tallest African American monument in the United States and one of the most culturally significant memorials of its kind in the world. The African American Heritage Monument + Park honors the legacy of formerly enslaved families, celebrates generations of resilience, and creates a space where history, cultural pride, and economic empowerment intersect. The project was spearheaded by Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Fort Bend County Precinct 4, community stakeholders in partnership with the African American Memorial Conservancy and design visionary Daimian Hines of Hines Architecture + Design (Hines A+D).The project consists of two phases: Phase one, for which $10 million has already been invested, will deliver a 3-story precast memorial with 95 faceted concrete panels that centers a verdant park dubbed “Juneteenth Plaza.” This element also includes a Community Garden that will provide fresh produce to underserved communities and a reflective pond that will symbolize unity and connection. Phase two will deliver the African American Learning Center at Bates Allen Park that will acknowledge the hands that helped to build much of Fort Bend County. “What sets this memorial apart is how design and history come together. The monument’s scale, materials, and gathering spaces embody resilience and beauty, creating a place where visitors don’t just see history, they feel it,” Hines Principal, Daimian Hines stated.The site on which Monument + Park sits carries much historical significance – as the location of the first African American settlement in Texas. In addition, Benjamin Franklin Williams, recognized as the first Black legislator in Texas, is buried in the Newman Chapel Cemetery on the site. “The Conservancy was created to preserve history, uplift voices, and inspire communities. With this monument and park, we are standing on the shoulders of giants, planting seeds of education, pride, and empowerment that will grow for generations to come,” stated Lucy J. Bremond, Founding Chairman, African American Memorial Conservancy. “The African American Heritage Monument and Park is more than a landmark—it is a living legacy and a testimony to the resilience and contributions of African Americans. I want every visitor to leave inspired— understanding the history that shaped us and envisioning the unity and progress we must continue to build together,” said Commissioner McCoy.###

New Heritage Park in Kendleton Honors First Freed Slave Community in Texas

