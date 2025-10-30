Advanced Engineering Meets Strategic Business Leadership: American Metal and Saw LLC Launches in Memphis

Mudassir Mohiddin Shaik

We are building a manufacturing company powered by data. My role is to bridge advanced engineering and strategic finance to ensure long-term, optimized growth in the Memphis market.” — Shaik Mudassir Mohiddin, Primary CEO and Managing Member

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new kind of manufacturing company is setting up shop in Memphis, Tennessee. AMS – American Metal and Saw LLC officially launched this month, structured as a Manager-Managed Limited Liability Company. It is led by a powerful dual-CEO structure that unites advanced technological strategy with essential industrial operational expertise.

The company is co-founded and co-owned by Shaik Mudassir Mohiddin, who serves as the Primary CEO and Managing Member, and Moulay Patton Bey, the Secondary CEO and Co-Managing Member. This equal partnership, defined in the company’s operating agreement, establishes a clear, professional governance model focused on growth.

An Extraordinary Blend of Technology and Management

Mr. Shaik brings an extraordinary and highly specialized skill set to the traditional manufacturing sector. As Primary CEO, he holds final authority over financial management, strategic initiatives, long-term planning, and investment decisions. This mandate ensures that AMS operates with a strong foundation of fiscal discipline and a long-term vision for market leadership.

Mr. Shaik’s expertise is built on a unique academic and professional journey. His foundation includes a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering, where he gained crucial hands-on experience as an active member of the SAE team, involved in the design and construction of BAJA and SUPRA vehicles. This practical engineering background is complemented by two advanced degrees: a Master of Science in Information Technology Management and a Master of Science in Data Science.

This powerful combination positions Mr. Shaik to modernize and optimize the manufacturing lifecycle. He is uniquely qualified to align sophisticated technical models and data analytics with core business objectives. His advanced research, which analyzed the business and performance viability of emerging technologies, highlights his focus on implementing practical, cost-effective, and efficient technological solutions in an industrial environment.

Under Mr. Shaik's strategic leadership, AMS is poised to integrate advanced process optimization into traditional wood and metal fabrication. This innovative, high-tech approach ensures AMS – American Metal and Saw LLC remains competitive, efficient, and technologically forward-thinking in the regional industrial landscape.

Clear Leadership Roles for Optimal Performance

The company’s structure is designed for efficiency and accountability, establishing a clear separation between strategic direction and operational execution, a hallmark of a Manager-Managed LLC.

Primary CEO Shaik Mudassir Mohiddin focuses on the macro-level view: business development, client acquisition, branding, budgeting oversight, and overall financial health. He guides the long-term strategic planning and ensures that capital allocation maximizes returns and supports sustained growth.

Secondary CEO Moulay Patton Bey focuses on the mission-critical day-to-day operations: production management, scheduling, workforce coordination, safety oversight, and quality control processes. His role is to ensure all projects and services are delivered on time and maintain the highest industry standards.

This dual leadership ensures that while Mr. Shaik drives the company’s strategic, technological, and financial direction, Mr. Bey maintains the operational excellence that underpins AMS's reputation.

Commitment to Community and Sustainable Employment

AMS – American Metal and Saw LLC is founded on a strong social mission, reflecting its commitment to being a socially conscious enterprise in the Memphis community.

The company's Mission is: To create sustainable employment opportunities for individuals, particularly from underserved communities, through industrial manufacturing and technical training.

The business focus of AMS is broad and adaptable, encompassing the manufacture, fabrication, and sale of general products made from wood and metal, alongside value-added services such as design, installation, consulting, and technical training. By offering technical training, AMS directly supports its mission of developing a skilled local workforce and fostering community development.

The launch of AMS – American Metal and Saw LLC signals an exciting development for the Memphis manufacturing sector. By placing innovative strategic and technical leadership at the helm, the company is positioned to redefine industrial fabrication through technology, while simultaneously committing to profound social and economic impact within the local community.

About AMS – American Metal and Saw LLC

AMS – American Metal and Saw LLC is a Tennessee Manager-Managed Limited Liability Company specializing in wood and metal fabrication, manufacturing, and related services. Founded in August 2025 by Shaik Mudassir Mohiddin and Moulay Patton Bey, the company is dedicated to achieving operational excellence through technological innovation while maintaining a core mission of creating sustainable employment and supporting community development in Memphis.

