Oregon Housing and Community Services honors Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Oregon

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) commemorates Oct. 30, 2025, as Weatherization Day in Oregon in recognition of the state’s longstanding commitment to energy efficiency, health, and housing stability. The proclamation, signed by Governor Kotek, honors the work of the agency and its network of local partners who have helped thousands of low-income households make their homes safer, more comfortable, and more energy efficient.

“Many homes were built before energy efficiency homes were common, leaving families today with heightened costs and health risks,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “The OHCS weatherization program reduces energy costs for families, benefits the economy by supporting good paying jobs, and improves health outcomes. The benefits of the weatherization program start at home and extend to making everyday life better.”

Since its inception in 1979, Oregon’s weatherization assistance program has operated in partnership with community action agencies and local service providers across all 36 counties. In 2024 alone, the program weatherized 1,060 homes, saving participating households an average of $761 in annual energy costs. These improvements often make a life-changing difference for seniors, children, and people with disabilities — populations most impacted by rising energy costs.

One example of the program’s impact comes from Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP), which recently completed extensive weatherization upgrades for two elderly residents of a 1996 manufactured home. When the couple’s heat pump failed during a harsh winter, they were forced to rely on a small wood stove on an enclosed porch for warmth, creating unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.

Using funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and the Bonneville Power Administration, YCAP provided a comprehensive solution that replaced the broken equipment and ensured long term efficiency. These improvements restored safety and comfort to the couple’s home.

“I have had the most excellent experience with our YCAP updates. The whole team went beyond all expectations and did their very best. We were in great need and now are enjoying a warm and comfortable living space,” one of the residents shared.

“Our home weatherization program has a profound impact on the people we serve, particularly for vulnerable populations. Not only are we extending the life of people’s homes, but we are lowering their utility bills and improving their quality of life,” said YCAP Executive Director Alexandra Ball. “Weatherization promotes health, safety and energy efficiency, and we are grateful to Governor Kotek for promoting these essential life-sustaining services.”

The governor’s proclamation underscores that weatherization revitalizes communities by spurring economic growth, reducing environmental impact, and keeping dollars in local economies. The program also plays a critical role in advancing Oregon’s climate and equity goals by ensuring that vulnerable households share in the benefits of energy efficient investments.