SCSU and Conscious Business Collaborative to Host ‘Next‑Gen Leadership for a New Economy’ Summit

The Next‑Gen Leadership for a New Economy Summit will feature opening remarks from Connecticut’s Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas. BIC’s Global Sustainability Officer Helen Sahi will hold a fireside chat at The Next‑Gen Leadership for a New Economy Summit in New Haven, CT. Business professionals and educators behind the Conscious Business Academy — a first-of-its-kind initiative embedding values-based business practices into undergraduate education at SCSU's School of Business.

A Groundbreaking Event to Redefine Business, Purpose, and Impact

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year-long collaboration to launch the Conscious Business Academy — a first-of-its-kind initiative embedding values-based business practices into undergraduate education — Southern Connecticut State University’s School of Business and the Conscious Business Collaborative (CBC) will host their inaugural summit: Next‑Gen Leadership for a New Economy.The full-day summit — held in collaboration with B Local Connecticut — will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM at SCSU’s School of Business (10 Wintergreen Ave, New Haven, CT). The event is designed to not only welcome students and educators, but also business professionals, entrepreneurs, and members of the public who are exploring new models of ethical leadership, sustainability, and purpose-driven enterprise.“We are paving the way for a conscious, compassionate, and socially responsible business landscape benefitting not only our students and institutions, but also society,” says Dean Jess Boronico of the SCSU School of Business. “Together, we will elevate humanity through business, guiding enterprises toward their True North and fostering a sustainable, purpose-driven economy.”“While many of us have had to unlearn the limitations of traditional shareholder capitalism, these future leaders are starting out with a deep understanding of conscious leadership, higher purpose, and stakeholder impact,” said Glen McDermott, Executive Director of the Conscious Business Collaborative. “The summit is a powerful extension of that learning—bringing the movement to life through real-world voices, collaboration, and inspiration.”What to ExpectThe Next‑Gen Leadership for a New Economy Summit will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers to include opening remarks from Connecticut’s Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, a fireside chat with BIC’s Global Sustainability Officer Helen Sahi, “rising voices” featuring Law Students for Climate Accountability, along with others to be announced. In addition, expect interactive workshops, lightning talks and breakout sessions on the B-Corp certification process, building conscious cultures, financing green building projects, and other relevant topics. Attendees will learn from trailblazing entrepreneurs, educators, and thought leaders who are:Shaping the 21st-Century Business Conversation- Exploring how conscious, sustainable, and ethical practices are no longer fringe ideas—but essential components of doing business today.Bridging Thought Leadership and Practical Application- Translating big ideas into tangible strategies, tools, and frameworks that help embed conscious values into organizations and communities.Sustaining Leadership and Career Impact- Offering guidance to help leaders maintain purpose, avoid burnout, and build long-term, values-driven impact.Ticket OptionsThe summit offers flexible access for a range of participants. Tickets are available through November 12, 2025:Online Pass – $49Includes live-stream access to keynote sessions.Full Day Pass – $199Includes in-person access to all sessions and workshops, two meals, and valuable networking opportunities.Premium Pass – $499Includes all Full Day benefits, plus exclusive experiences such as a private speaker reception and curated resources.*all pricing above does not include ticketing feesTo register or learn more, visit: https://consciousbusinesscollaborative.org/leadership-for-a-new-economy Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Current event sponsors include Red Rock Branding , grounded world, and Bigelow Tea.About the Conscious Business Collaborative - CBC is a Connecticut-based nonprofit advancing purpose-driven, sustainable business practices through education and community collaboration.About SCSU School of Business - Southern Connecticut State University’s School of Business prepares students to lead with integrity, innovation, and impact in a rapidly evolving global economy.About B Local Connecticut - B Local Connecticut is a community of Certified B Corporations and mission-aligned businesses working to advance a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. Through collaboration, education, and advocacy, B Local Connecticut supports companies in using business as a force for good.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.