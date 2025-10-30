ANTIMONY GLOBAL AND MONTERRA MINERALS JOINT VENTURE POSITIONED TO COMMENCE ANTIMONY PRODUCTION IN CHAD

Operations Set to Produce 200 MT Monthly, Scaling to 1,000 MT Within Six Months Licensed Chad Operations Address Critical Global Antimony Supply Constraints

We are extremely proud to announce that our Chad operations are ready to begin production.” — Ali Basir, CEO, Monterra Minerals

N'DJAMENA, CHAD, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antimony Global and Monterra Minerals today announced that their joint venture is positioned to commence antimony production operations in Chad, with initial output targeted at 200 metric tons per month and a planned scale-up to 1,000 metric tons per month within the next six months. This production launch addresses critical global supply constraints for antimony, a strategic mineral essential to defense, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing applications.PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AND SCALING STRATEGYThe joint venture has completed all necessary preparations to initiate antimony production from its licensed operations in Chad. With mining licenses secured, infrastructure established, and operational teams deployed, the partnership is positioned to begin production at 200 metric tons per month, rapidly scaling to 1,000 metric tons through a systematic six-month expansion program.The Chad operations benefit from secured mining licenses covering high-grade antimony deposits with favorable metallurgical characteristics. Operational infrastructure, experienced mining teams, quality control systems, and export logistics are now in place to support the initial production target with capacity to accommodate the planned expansion."We are extremely proud to announce that our Chad operations are ready to begin production," said Ali Basir, Chief Executive Officer of Antimony Global. "Starting at 200 metric tons per month and scaling to 1,000 metric tons within six months represents a substantial contribution to global antimony supply. At full scale, our Chad operations will represent a meaningful percentage of Western world antimony production, directly addressing supply security concerns and reducing dependence on concentrated sources."MARKET IMPACT AND STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCEAntimony has been designated as a critical mineral by the United States, European Union, and other major economies due to its essential role in defense applications, flame retardants, battery technology, and photovoltaic systems. Recent supply disruptions and export restrictions from major producing nations have created unprecedented demand for new antimony sources, with prices reaching multi-year highs.The joint venture's planned production of 1,000 metric tons per month at full scale represents approximately 12,000 metric tons annually, constituting a significant addition to global antimony supply from non-Chinese sources. This production will help address critical supply chain vulnerabilities in defense, technology, and industrial sectors while providing customers with a reliable alternative source of high-quality antimony concentrate.PRODUCTION TIMELINEProduction commences immediately at 200 metric tons per month. The six-month scaling plan follows a systematic approach: Months 1-2 focus on stabilizing initial production and optimizing operations; Months 3-4 expand to 500 MT/month through additional equipment deployment; Months 5-6 complete the scale-up to 1,000 MT/month with full infrastructure utilization.The joint venture's Chad operations are being conducted in accordance with international environmental, social, and governance standards, with comprehensive community engagement programs and environmental management systems aligned with IFC Performance Standards.About Antimony GlobalAntimony Global is a leading international antimony producer and supplier, specializing in antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide products serving defense, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets worldwide.About Monterra MineralsMonterra Minerals is an Africa-focused mineral exploration and development company with a proven track record of discovering and developing economic mineral deposits across the continent, specializing in critical minerals exploration.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding production operations, volumes, scaling timelines, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks including operational challenges, geological variations, achievement of production targets, antimony price fluctuations, equipment and labor availability, regulatory changes, political and economic conditions, and other mining industry risks. Neither Antimony Global nor Monterra Minerals undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

