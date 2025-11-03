Plankton-Gratitude Yield Co. Closes $7.5M Revolving Construction Loan with Locus to Accelerate Community Solar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plankton Energy , a leading developer of distributed solar projects, and Plankton-Gratitude Yield Co., its jointly managed solar impact yield platform, today announced the closing of a $7.5 million revolving construction loan with Locus , a community development financial institution (CDFI) and national leader in community-focused energy impact finance. The facility will fund the construction of rooftop solar power purchase agreement (PPA) projects and low-income community solar installations across multiple states — all of which will be owned and operated by Plankton-Gratitude Yield Co.The new financing enables Plankton Energy to continue rapidly deploying distributed solar assets that reduce utility costs for underserved households and small businesses while helping communities transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy future.“This partnership with Locus fuels the expansion of solar access where it’s needed most,” said Dan Giuffrida, CEO of Plankton Energy. “By channeling private capital into distributed clean energy, we’re delivering meaningful economic relief to low-income families, strengthening local grid resilience, and paving the way to an inclusive clean-energy economy.”Co-led by Plankton Energy and Gratitude Railroad , Plankton-Gratitude Yield Co. focuses on investments that deliver cash yields to investors alongside measurable social and environmental benefits. The platform already supports multiple operating solar assets, with a robust pipeline of new projects slated for construction under the Locus credit facility.“This transaction exemplifies the power of collaborative, impact-focused capital,” said Rebekah Saul Butler, Managing Partner of Gratitude Railroad. “Our partnership with Locus enables us to scale clean-energy solutions that generate financial returns while creating tangible benefits for communities.”“We are proud to partner with Plankton Energy on this transformative initiative,” said Harrison Frazer, Impact Lending Relationship Manager at Locus. “Expanding access to affordable solar energy is both financially sound and socially essential — and Plankton’s community-driven model is a strong fit for our mission to finance climate-positive infrastructure.”The financing marks a milestone in Plankton Energy’s broader strategy to democratize clean energy through scalable structures that align investor returns with community benefit. Construction on the first tranche of projects supported by this facility is expected to begin immediately.About Plankton EnergyPlankton Energy is a distributed energy developer committed to making clean power accessible, affordable, and resilient for all communities. Through rooftop, community, and C&I solar deployment, Plankton delivers lower energy costs, local environmental benefits, and sustainable long-term returns.About Plankton-Gratitude Yield Co.Plankton-Gratitude Yield Co. is an impact-driven solar investment platform that owns and operates distributed solar assets serving low-income and underserved communities, supporting measurable social and environmental outcomes alongside cash yield.About Gratitude RailroadGratitude Railroad is an asset manager and impact investing network dedicated to transforming capital to create a thriving world.About LocusLocus (formerly Virginia Community Capital) is a $412 million nonprofit and parent organization for Locus Bank and Locus Impact Fund, which are certified community development financial institutions (CDFIs). Locus provides lending, credit enhancement design and management, and capital ecosystem coordination services across the affordable housing, clean energy, food systems, and community health sectors. The organization has generated more than $4 billion in total impact since 2006. To learn more, visit locusimpact.org.

