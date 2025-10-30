TRANSFORMATIVE JUSTICE COALITION LAUNCHES 'HEY JERSEY—LET’S VOTE!' GOTV FREEDOM RIDE TO MOBILIZE VOTERS ACROSS NJ

WASHINGTON DC/NEWARK, NJ, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), in partnership with the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, League of Women Voters, New Jersey Center for Social Justice, AFT, SEIU, Salvation in Action, the People’s Organization for Progress, local municipalities, faith and civic leaders and a host of community partners, will spearhead a major nonpartisan statewide Get Out the Vote (GOTV) effort to energize voters during early voting for the 2025 New Jersey General Election called, “Hey Jersey—Let’s Vote!”At the heart of this mobilization is the acclaimed John Lewis “Make Good Trouble—Vote!” Bus and Votercade, a lively procession of decorated vehicles, horns blaring, and lights flashing—transforming New Jersey streets into moving celebrations of democracy. Multiple stops will end with a “Celebration Village” featuring food, music, voter resources, and legal guidance for returning citizens.“Our goal is simple,” said Barbara Arnwine, TJC President and Founder. “We want to make voting a joyful act of power and participation—especially for communities that have historically been excluded, ignored, or discouraged.” “New Jersey’s Black voting-age population has grown by six percent since 2012,” added Daryl Jones, TJC Board Chairman and Co-Lead. “In 2024, Black voter turnout was 69.5%. Through this initiative, we aim to push those numbers even higher.”WHO: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice CoalitionDaryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice CoalitionRev. Dr. Regena Thomas, American Federation of Teachers (AFT)Gen Z & Young Millennial Freedom Riders from across the nation.Faith leaders, local officials, union leaders, student organizations, community organizations,and voting rights advocatesWHEN: October 25 – November 2, 2025Daily Schedule:• Sat, Oct. 25 – Camden• Sun, Oct. 26 – Willingboro & Trenton• Mon, Oct. 27 – Newark & Atlantic City• Tue, Oct. 28 – New Brunswick• Wed, Oct. 29 – Montclair & Paterson• Thu, Oct. 30 – Plainfield & Union• Fri, Oct. 31 – East Orange & Irvington• Sat, Nov. 1 – Jersey City• Sun, Nov. 2 – NewarkWHERE: Multiple NJ high voter engagement areas with strong minority populations. Event venues and Celebration Village locations to be announced.WHY: To increase voter turnout—especially among young and minority voters—while countering suppression and making voting a joyful community event.VISUALS:• Nationally acclaimed, John Lewis “Make Good Trouble—Vote!” Bus• Dozens of decorated vehicles, “Good Trouble” banners, and voter engagement teams• Live DJ and community celebration at multiple stops• Clergy-led “Souls to the Polls” events and Freedom Riders engaging votersFounded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, where she created the national election protection program. Ms. Arnwine serves as President and Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, which seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

