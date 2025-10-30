ICYMI: Governor Stein Announces $6.5 Billion in Medical Debt Relief for 2.5 Million North Carolinians

NORTH CAROLINA, October 30 - This month, Governor Stein announced that North Carolina’s Medical Debt Relief Program has relieved more than $6.5 billion in medical debt for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians over the past year. This announcement surpassed initial financial projections from when the program was established in July 2024. The initiative was made possible through collaboration between the NCDHHS, 99 acute care hospitals, and the organization Undue Medical Debt.

“People don’t choose to get sick – they’re just forced to deal with it – and the debt that it often brings,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The North Carolina Medical Debt Program is a life-changing initiative that will let patients focus just on getting healthy. North Carolina will continue leading the way in putting people first and helping them achieve a healthy future.”

Associated Press: “While helping almost one-quarter of North Carolina residents, Stein said the effort has exceeded expectations in giving individuals and families a second chance to succeed financially after medical crises. Officials previously estimated it could help about 2 million people get rid of $4 billion in debt.”

The News & Observer: “North Carolina has long had among the highest rates of medical debt in the nation, according to 2024 reporting by The Charlotte Observer and KFF Health News. As many as 3 million adults likely carried such debt at the time, KFF polling and credit bureau data suggested.”

WSOC: “Today North Carolina announced it will forgive $6.5 billion in medical debt. ... ‘I think that’s great. I mean, I have family that is like medical debt. It’s going to be a big relief,’ said Amanda Xiong, a Charlotte resident. ‘And I think it’s going to set people up to be able to actually build their life.’”

WITN: “Stein says more than $6.5 billion in debt has been relieved for over 2.5 million North Carolinians as part of the state’s medical debt mitigation program. One senior citizen in Greenville said that’s great because she knows seniors who don’t seek care out of fear of getting into new debt. “They’d rather take a loss and just go home to sit and let their back heal or however they’re going to do it,” Yolanda Sheppard said. “It’s kind of sad, I find, that unfortunately this stuff happens.’”

American Cancer Society: “American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) North Carolina Government Relations Director John Broome released this statement: This is a monumental day for North Carolina. We applaud our state leaders for continuing to invest in the people of North Carolina and their health. The relief of more than $6.5 billion in medical debt will improve the lives of millions of people. The weight of medical debt is incredible. No one battling cancer or any other disease should have to make the impossible choice between lifesaving treatment and food or shelter.”