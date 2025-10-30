Meaningful Life Counseling, a Relationship Therapist in CT, Announces Trauma‑Informed Couples Care with EMDR and EFT

Meaningful Life Counseling now offers trauma-informed couples therapy across Connecticut, integrating EFT, EMDR, and CBT for stronger emotional connection.

Our goal is to help couples understand each other beneath the conflict and build safer, more connected relationships through practical, evidence-based care.” — Yonah Fenton, LMFT

WOODBRIDGE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meaningful Life Counseling, led by Yonah Fenton, LMFT, today announced expanded, trauma‑informed couples care available in person in Woodbridge and via secure telehealth across Connecticut. The integrated model brings together Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), EMDR, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help partners reduce reactivity, repair trust, and strengthen emotional connection. The announcement aligns with ongoing statewide demand for flexible, evidence‑based relationship support from an experienced relationship therapist in CT.

Connecticut couples seeking a relationship therapist can schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss goals and next steps. Book through the secure contact page: https://www.meaningfullifect.com/ or call (203) 871‑1383.

Trauma—whether acute or cumulative—can amplify conflict cycles and block connection. A structured blend of relational and trauma‑processing approaches aims to address both the patterns in the room and the unresolved experiences that keep those patterns active. National reporting has continued to highlight how stress and uncertainty spill into home life and relationships; the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America report in 2024 noted persistent stress and its impact on well‑being and family dynamics (American Psychological Association, 2024).

The trauma‑informed couples care pathway includes:

• EFT to map and shift negative interaction cycles toward secure attachment and responsiveness.

• EMDR to reprocess distressing memories that can trigger withdrawal, anger, or shutdown in the relationship.

• CBT skills training for practical, day‑to‑day changes in communication, boundaries, and problem‑solving.

Formats include weekly sessions and, when clinically appropriate, brief focused intensives. Services are inclusive of dating, pre‑marital, married, and long‑term partners, and are offered in‑person in Woodbridge and via telehealth statewide.

Why trauma‑informed care for couples

When unresolved experiences surface in conflict, partners can become locked in protect‑and‑protest cycles—misunderstanding each other’s underlying signals for safety and closeness. Trauma‑informed couples care pairs attachment‑based work with targeted memory reprocessing so that partners can respond, not react. Evidence‑based modalities such as EFT and EMDR have been widely studied in peer‑reviewed literature; EFT has shown strong outcomes for relationship distress, and EMDR is recognized for treating trauma‑related symptoms that may interfere with bonding and repair.

Access and availability

Meaningful Life Counseling serves the greater New Haven area and all of Southern Connecticut. The practice offers in‑person sessions in Woodbridge and teletherapy for clients anywhere in Connecticut. Availability typically includes Monday–Thursday daytime and select evening hours. The practice is an out‑of‑network provider; many clients obtain partial reimbursement depending on their plan. Guidance is provided on checking benefits and submitting for reimbursement.

About Meaningful Life Counseling

Meaningful Life Counseling is a psychotherapy practice located at 1 Bradley Rd #707, Woodbridge, CT 06525, serving adults and couples across Southern Connecticut and statewide via telehealth. Led by Yonah Fenton, LMFT, the practice integrates EFT, EMDR, and CBT to deliver practical change and measurable progress in anxiety treatment and relationship counseling. Services include marriage therapy, couples therapy, anxiety therapy, therapy for men, and trauma‑focused care—available in person in Woodbridge and virtually across Connecticut.

