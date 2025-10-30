HubSpot Partners Meticulosity and Scitecs Launch Meticulosity Global to Expand HubSpot Impact Across EMEA & APAC Regions

Meticulosity and Scitecs Join Forces

Meticulosity, a HubSpot Solutions Partner headquartered in Canada, has joined forces with Scitecs, a leading HubSpot Partner agency based in Alexandria, Egypt.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meticulosity, a HubSpot Solutions Partner headquartered in Canada, has joined forces with Scitecs, a leading HubSpot Partner agency based in Alexandria, Egypt, to launch a new joint entity: Meticulosity Global.

This new venture merges key assets and expertise from both agencies into a single, strategically positioned EMEA-based entity designed to strengthen their mutual impact as HubSpot Solutions Partners and better align with HubSpot’s ongoing enterprise expansion upmarket.

Through this collaboration, Meticulosity gains a vital foothold in EMEA, creating a production workforce aligned with client time zones across Europe and the Middle East and in reach of the Asia Pacific region. This enables faster delivery, deeper localization, and tighter alignment with HubSpot’s global customer base. Meanwhile, Scitecs is empowered with access to Meticulosity’s extensive North American experience and partnerships, opening pathways for MENA-based organizations to expand confidently into the U.S. and Canadian markets.

“Meticulosity Global represents a powerful evolution of our HubSpot partnership,” said David Ward, CEO of Meticulosity. “Launching this entity is about meeting HubSpot’s future head-on: supporting enterprise clients with cross-regional teams who bring not only technical expertise, but also global perspective and reach.”

“Collaborating with Meticulosity to create Meticulosity Global allows us to deliver even greater value to our regional clients and extend our impact across borders,” added Dr. Ahmed Mourady, CEO of Scitecs. “Together, we are creating a model that embodies HubSpot’s drive for global growth: local expertise connected seamlessly to international scalability.”

For HubSpot and its ecosystem of Partners, Meticulosity Global becomes a bridge organization:

* For sales and success teams: a trusted partner with the ability to serve multinational deployments across both EMEA and North America.

* For partner agencies: a collaborative hub in-region that can take on overflow, enterprise rollouts, or specialized needs in complex cross-regional accounts.

* For clients: a solutions partner with “local expertise, global reach” designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises adopting HubSpot at scale.

This move reflects the long-term commitment by both Meticulosity and Scitecs to deepen their role in HubSpot’s international success and underscores their shared belief in HubSpot’s trajectory as a leading global CRM platform.

About Meticulosity

Meticulosity (www.meticulosity.com) is a North American-based HubSpot Solutions Partner specializing in white-label CRM, RevOps, and integrated HubSpot solutions. Partnering exclusively with other agencies, Meticulosity delivers complex implementations, platform integrations, and managed services behind the scenes—empowering agencies to provide outstanding results for their own enterprise and mid-market customers.

About Scitecs

Scitecs (www.scitecs.com) is an Egypt-based HubSpot Solutions Partner agency serving the MENA and GCC regions. With extensive expertise in digital transformation, Inbound marketing, and RevOps solutions, Scitecs helps organizations achieve transformative growth through HubSpot technologies and globally aligned strategy.

About Meticulosity Global

Meticulosity Global (www.meticulosity.ae) is a newly launched joint entity by Meticulosity and Scitecs, headquartered in the UAE, with a focus on delivering HubSpot solutions for enterprise and multi-regional clients. Its mission is to bring together local market expertise in MENA/EMEA and North American global reach to support HubSpot’s upmarket expansion and empower organizations worldwide.

