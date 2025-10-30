The Great Dracula Halloween Ball at the Palace in Transylvania

The Great Dracula Ball from Transylvania on Halloween kept during Dracula themed tours in Transyvlvania

SIGHISOARA, MURES, ROMANIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, about 130 foreign tourists will participate in the event organized in the large hall of the Palace of the Shire in Sighisoara, the Great Dracula Halloween Ball Guests will enjoy circus acts performed by artists that use to work at The Metropolitan Circus from Bucharest.There will be magicians show by Eduard and Bianca from Transylvania.The "Dracula's wedding" event will be performed by ballet dancers from Brasov Opera House.The participants at the ball will be involved in rituals from Romanian mythology and they will participate at the Ritual Killing of a Living Dead, as seen on the Travel Channel.Guests from all continents will also admire each other's spectacular costumes and disguises.A delicious Vampire Dinner, complemented by Open Bar until midnight and a tasty Sweets Bar will be enjoyed by the participants.Hertha Todea, Transylvania Live 's agency manager "I’m genuinely very excited for this year’s Halloween events. I look forward to the Halloween season all year, and finally getting to meet in person the guests I’ve been emailing with for so long is always a highlight. This edition feels particularly special, as we introduce The Great Dracula Ball, an amazing event which will take place in an incredible location in the medieval citadel, The Palace of the Shire, which adds a unique atmosphere to the entire experience. We’ve prepared a very engaging program, and I’m truly happy to be doing a job that I love. I can’t wait to share this event with everyone!"Most of the tourists come from the USA, 71% then Europe 28%.The furthest to come to the Great Dracula Halloween Ball is Isaac Reichman, a citizen of Melbourne, Australia. The distance between Melbourne and Sighișoara is 15100 km.The ball takes place in the great hall of the Palace of the Shire from Sighișoara, decorated in the spirit of Halloween.ThereThe palace is located in the heart of the Medieval Citadel of Sighișoara, the birthplace of Vlad the Impaler and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1993.Dark Tourism in TransylvaniaTourists do not travel only for the ball, most of them participating in Dracula-themed tours where, in addition to places related to Dracula theme, they have the opportunity to admire magnificent landscapes unfolding before their eyes, medieval towns, natural monuments, enjoy local gastronomy and understand the history of the country and places.From an academic point of view, Dracula tours are part of Dark tourism, a segment of tourism that involves visiting places related to human tragedies, such as visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp, the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp, located in occupied Poland during World War II, or the sites of powerful explosions, Ground Zero in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, or New York where the World Trade Center twin towers used to be.Dark Tourism also has a literary side that involves visiting places related to the setting of novels or films, and from this point of view, Transylvania is illustrative of Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula, and many films that were made adapting the novel's action.Professor Duncan Light, from Bournemouth University, an expert in Dark Tourism and author of the book “Dracula’s Dilemma” says “For many Romanians, Dracula means Vlad Tepes, but for those in the UK, America etc. it means, of course, the vampire Dracula. I agree with those who say that Dracula is a way to attract foreign tourists to Romania, creating an opportunity to show them all the other things the country has to offer in a Dracula tour.AboutTransylvania Live is a tour operator specializing in incoming Dracula tours and Halloween tours and has been organizing tours in Romania for foreign tourists for 20 years. The 8-day Dracula tour in Transylvania on Halloween with 3 Halloween parties included was placed in the “Top 10 Must-Do Adventure” by the American guide Fodor’s and was named Tour of the Year in the Festivals section by the Tourradar organization.

