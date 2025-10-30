Trade Business Awards 2025: Celebrating the New Era of Construction Business Leaders

TM Awards 2025 Ceremony TM Team, Joseph Valente, TM Trade Awards 2025

Hosted by Trade Mastermind, the event brought together over 250 construction businesses to celebrate growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the industry.

The trade industry is evolving. These awards shine a light on the people who are leading that change: growing real businesses, creating jobs, building wealth, and becoming the CEOs of their futures.” — Joseph Valente CEO

PETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday 25th October, more than 250 of the UK’s most ambitious tradespeople and construction entrepreneurs gathered at the Holiday Inn Peterborough West for the Trade Business Awards 2025: a landmark black-tie event recognising the transformation happening across the trade industry.Hosted by Trade Mastermind , one of the UK’s fastest-growing training and mentoring organisations for trade business owners, the night celebrated tradespeople who are no longer just working in the business, but building sustainable, systemised businesses they can scale, sell or step back from.With categories including Best Startup Trade Business, Women in Construction, and Social Impact Award (in partnership with Band of Builders ), the awards highlighted excellence not just in technical craft, but in entrepreneurship, leadership, and impact.“The trade industry is evolving,” said Joseph Valente, CEO of Trade Mastermind and former winner of BBC’s The Apprentice. “These awards shine a light on the people who are leading that change: growing real businesses, creating jobs, building wealth, and becoming the CEOs of their futures. This is not just about tools… it’s about transformation.”Valente, who scaled his own trade business to £10m+ before launching Trade Mastermind, delivered a keynote on the night alongside the Awards’ host, author, speaker and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton. The event also raised funds for Band of Builders, a charity close to the hearts of the UK construction community.Why It MattersThe UK construction sector employs over 2.7 million people, with SMEs and sole traders making up the vast majority. While technical skills have long been celebrated in the industry, the Trade Business Awards are the first national platform to specifically recognise business excellence in this space.From boiler installation firms turning over £100k per month, to multi-trade companies creating apprenticeship pipelines, the awards tell the untold stories of the tradespeople building empires, not just earning a living.Join Us in 2026Following the success of this year’s ceremony, the waitlist for the 2026 Trade Business Awards is now open.

