Ted Lolley and Associates Receives Prestigious Excellence in Structural Engineering Award

OWENSBORO, KY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognition Honors Four Decades of Innovation and Community Impact in Structural Engineering

Ted Lolley and Associates, a leading structural engineering consultancy with professional licenses in 47 states and Washington, D.C., has been honored with the Excellence in Structural Engineering Award by Insider Weekly. The award recognizes the firm's 43-year legacy of precision engineering, innovative design solutions, and significant contributions to both industrial and civic infrastructure development across the United States.

The prestigious award acknowledges Ted Lolley and Associates' exceptional portfolio of work spanning multiple sectors, from major industrial facilities to community landmarks. The firm has successfully partnered with industry leaders including Unilever, Cargill Corporation, and Lockheed Aircraft Construction, demonstrating their capability to manage complex engineering challenges at any scale while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

"This recognition reflects our fundamental belief that engineering is both a science and a service," said Ted Lolley, founder and principal engineer. "Throughout our 43-year history, we've remained committed to combining technical excellence with creative problem-solving to deliver structural solutions that stand the test of time."

The award particularly highlights the firm's transformative impact on Owensboro's community development through several landmark projects:

Smothers Park – An innovative riverfront development combining recreational space with sophisticated structural design

International Bluegrass Music Museum – A cultural landmark requiring specialized acoustic and structural considerations

Owensboro Sports Center – A state-of-the-art facility demonstrating the firm's expertise in large-scale civic infrastructure

Ted Lolley's distinctive approach to structural engineering is enhanced by his specialized credentials, including multiple design patents and an Explosives License for specialized structural applications. This unique skill set has positioned the firm to tackle challenging projects that demand both innovation and rigorous attention to safety standards.

Beyond technical achievements, Ted Lolley and Associates has demonstrated leadership in:

Historic preservation projects that protect architectural heritage

Sustainable design practices that minimize environmental impact

Mentorship programs supporting the next generation of engineers

Regional infrastructure development that strengthens communities

The firm's extensive geographic reach, with professional engineering licenses covering nearly the entire United States, enables them to bring consistent excellence and local expertise to projects nationwide. This broad capability has established Ted Lolley and Associates as a trusted partner for both public and private sector clients seeking reliable structural engineering solutions.

As the firm continues to expand its influence in regional infrastructure development, it maintains its core focus on safety, efficiency, and engineering excellence. Current and upcoming projects demonstrate the firm's ongoing commitment to innovative structural solutions that serve both immediate needs and long-term community goals.

The Excellence in Structural Engineering Award from Insider Weekly represents not only recognition of past achievements but also acknowledges Ted Lolley and Associates' ongoing contributions to advancing the structural engineering profession and their dedication to mentoring future generations of engineers.

About Ted Lolley and Associates

Ted Lolley and Associates is a full-service structural engineering firm with over four decades of experience in industrial, commercial, and civic projects. Licensed in 47 states and Washington, D.C., the firm specializes in innovative structural solutions that combine technical precision with creative design. For more information about Ted Lolley and Associates and their engineering services, contact Ted@lolley.com or call (270) 683-2270.

