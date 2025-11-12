Literary Revelations Receives Triple Recognition as Best Publisher and Best Poetry Publisher in USA for 2025

Literary Revelations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Literary Revelations, the independent publishing house founded by #1 Amazon bestselling author Gabriela Marie Milton, has been awarded Best Publisher in the USA of 2025 by Best of Best Review and Best Poetry Publisher in the US of 2025 - Evergreen Award. Literary Revelations has also received its third award this year: Best Publisher for Artistic Excellence in the US of 2025, as recognized by BIZWEEKLY.

Founded in late 2023, Literary Revelations has established itself as a selective and innovative publisher dedicated to showcasing exceptional literary and art work. The company publishes poetry, short stories, interviews, art, and novels, with all books published under Milton's leadership achieving #1 Amazon Bestseller status and/or Amazon Top Releases rankings in various categories.

The publishing house has gained international recognition for its work, with its haiku anthologies entering the Museum of Haiku Literature in Tokyo. Literary Revelations works closely with Japanese painter Hikari, the company's team artist.

The company's latest publication, Fine Art Photography: Lullscapes in Light and Shadow by Japanese artist Naoki Kimura, reached #1 bestseller status in both the USA and Japan in the Monochrome Photography category. The book's release coincided with Kimura's exhibition of the same name at Hilton Tokyo Hotel.

Literary Revelations is preparing for the upcoming release of Haiku and Tanka: Lull, Harmony and Power in Japanese Art by Hikari and Gabriela Marie Milton.

Gabriela Marie Milton, the founder of Literary Revelations, is an internationally recognized author born in Europe and now residing in the United States. Her achievements include being a #1 Amazon bestselling and award-winning poet, receiving a 2022 Pushcart Prize nomination through Vita Brevis Press, and being named 2019 Author of the Year by Spillwords Press (NYC) under the pen name Gabriela M.

Milton's poetry has been featured in numerous journals and anthologies worldwide and translated into Italian, Greek, and several other languages. Her notable publications include the #1 Amazon bestselling poetry collections Woman: Splendor and Sorrow | Love Poems and Poetic Prose (Vita Brevis Press, 2021) and Passions: Love Poems and Other Writings (Vita Brevis Press, 2020). Her work has received reviews from Portland Book Review, Manhattan Book Review, San Francisco Book Review, and has been featured multiple times in New York Glamour Magazine.

About Literary Revelations

Literary Revelations is an independent publishing house founded in late 2023 by #1 Amazon bestselling author Gabriela Marie Milton. The company is dedicated to showcasing the best literary and art work, publishing poetry, short stories, interviews, art, and novels. Known for being selective and innovative, Literary Revelations has achieved notable success with all books published under Milton's leadership becoming #1 Amazon Bestsellers and/or Amazon Top Releases in various categories. The company's haiku anthologies have entered the Museum of Haiku Literature in Tokyo, and it maintains a close collaboration with Japanese painter Hikari.

Contact Information:

Literary Revelations

Website: https://literaryrevelations.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.