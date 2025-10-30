Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency and Initiates New Actions in Response to Trump Administration Cutting Off Food Assistance to Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers Starting November 1

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “SNAP recipients, most of whom are children, older adults or individuals with a disability, count on SNAP every month to feed their families. The federal government’s callous decision to cut off federal funding for SNAP recipients for the first time in the program's history underscores this administration’s lack of understanding of the difficult economic realities facing nearly 3 million New Yorkers and millions more of our fellow Americans. Now is a pivotal moment for our federal government to honor its long-standing social safety-net obligations. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership and commitment to fighting on behalf of New Yorkers and demanding accountability from federal officials.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “I am grateful for our Governor’s swift response to the federal government’s senseless and reckless cuts that will put millions of New Yorkers in jeopardy of not having enough food to put on the table, stress the emergency food system, and impact our farmers in the process. By providing additional, critical funding to our feeding assistance programs, such as Nourish NY, we will be able to help our food banks and food pantries purchase and make available more local farm products to our communities in need. This is one more step in New York’s efforts to fight back and ensure we do everything we can to maintain support of our families and our farmers.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “From day one, Donald Trump and rubber-stamp Republicans have waged an all-out assault on the health, safety and well-being of the American people. Their latest attempt to rip food out of the mouths of children, seniors and veterans who have served our country honorably is a disgusting dereliction of duty and makes clear that the cruelty is the point. Instead of finding money to pay off wannabe dictators in Argentina, Donald Trump should use the money that was appropriated by Congress to make sure that 42 million Americans do not go hungry and lose their SNAP benefits. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her strong leadership and her principled commitment to making sure that every single New Yorker can put food on the table. It’s time for Republicans in Washington to do the same.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “Over 3 million New Yorkers rely on SNAP including almost 1 million of our beloved Older New Yorkers. The program is a lifeline and provides a baseline of humanity and quality of life for those seeking just to simply provide for themselves and their family. It shocks the conscience that Trump and Congressional Republicans would hold families hostage like this, bulldozing the White House and plowing under the well-being of millions. I join the Governor in not only calling out the hypocrisy but in making certain that New York steps up to the plate and funds SNAP with state resources.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Starting Saturday, the Trump administration will cut off SNAP benefits, leaving 3 million New Yorkers without enough to eat. SNAP is one of our country’s most effective anti-hunger programs, and taking it away is a cruel abdication of the federal government’s duty. We have to take every action to protect New Yorkers from the food insecurity created by the Trump administration, and I thank Governor Hochul for this new funding and support for food pantries, which will help us fight against this crisis.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I'd like to thank the Governor for her efforts to help avert this catastrophic situation. My office stands ready to assist in any way possible with this undertaking. We have already reached out to our local 2-1-1 Call Center along with our local government partners to make sure everyone is informed and prepared.”