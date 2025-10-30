Sethera Therapeutics Co-Founders Named Founders of the Year by the University of Utah Innovation Awards

Dr. Vahe Bandarian (left) and Dr. Karsten Eastman (right), have been honored with the Founders of the Year Award at the University of Utah’s third annual Innovation Awards Dr. Karsten Eastman (left) and Dr. Vahe Bandarian (right) have been honored with the Founders of the Year Award at the University of Utah’s third annual Innovation Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sethera Therapeutics is proud to announce that its co-founders, Dr. Vahe Bandarian and Dr. Karsten Eastman, have been honored with the Founders of the Year Award at the University of Utah’s third annual Innovation Awards. The recognition celebrates their groundbreaking contributions to drug discovery through Sethera’s PolyMacrocyclic Peptide (pMCP) Discovery Platform, a pioneering technology that redefines the potential of peptide-based therapeutics.

The University of Utah’s Innovation Awards recognize students, faculty, staff, and startups that have made exceptional strides in advancing impactful research and cultivating a culture of innovation. The 2025 recipients were honored on October 13th, alongside individuals who achieved major research milestones, including patents, Ascender Grant completions, I-Corps program phases, and SBIR/STTR funding.

Revolutionizing Peptide-Based Drug Discovery

Sethera Therapeutics’ pMCP Discovery Platform utilizes enzymatic cross-linking technology to create multi-target, peptide-based therapies capable of modulating complex biological pathways. Unlike traditional peptide drug approaches, Sethera’s platform enables partners to design peptides that simultaneously engage multiple targets, install unique functionalities, and precisely regulate intricate biological systems.

“Being recognized by the University of Utah for innovation is an incredible honor,” said Dr. Karsten Eastman, Sethera co-founder. “Our mission has always been to translate fundamental biochemistry into new therapeutic possibilities. This award underscores the impact of that vision.

Dr. Vahe Bandarian, Sethera co-founder and professor at the University of Utah, added, “Our enzymatic cross-linking approach expands what’s possible in peptide drug design. It’s gratifying to see our research evolve into a platform that can accelerate drug discovery and address unmet medical needs.”

From University Research to Therapeutic Impact

Born out of years of biochemical research at the University of Utah, Sethera Therapeutics exemplifies the power of academic innovation translated into commercial success. The company’s unique enzymatic technology positions it at the forefront of modern drug discovery, offering pharmaceutical partners new ways to engineer and optimize therapeutic peptides.

About Sethera Therapeutics

Sethera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering peptide-based drug discovery through its PolyMacrocyclic Peptide (pMCP) Discovery Platform. Using proprietary enzymatic cross-linking technology, Sethera enables the development of highly specific, multi-target peptide therapeutics designed to modulate complex biological pathways. Founded by University of Utah researchers Dr. Vahe Bandarian and Dr. Karsten Eastman, Sethera is advancing the next generation of peptide-based medicines that have the potential to transform patient outcomes. For more information, log on to https://setheratx.com/

