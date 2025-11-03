Bricks in the Six assembling Canada’s largest LEGOⓇ fan event with 300+ builders from around the world

Bricks in the Six Logo

Event running November 14 - 16 will feature the biggest display of fan creations ever in Canada, with exhibitors representing Canada, the USA, and Europe

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th annual Bricks in the Six, Toronto's highly anticipated annual LEGO® fan event, returns November 14-16, 2025, as the largest LEGO fan event in Canadian history. The three-day celebration will feature millions of LEGO bricks and an unparalleled showcase of original fan creations - more than any other Canadian event to-date.

"We are thrilled to bring Bricks in the Six back to the GTA and confirm its status as the largest LEGO fan event in Canadian history," said Graeme Dymond, Founder and Chief ‘Brickzecutive’ Officer for Bricks in the Six. "This is an opportunity to gather in person and be inspired by hundreds of amazing LEGO art pieces and our shared passion for building. This year's event promises to be bigger, better, and more memorable than ever."

Bricks in the Six highlights:

Expanded exhibition space: Double the display area from 2024, featuring more fan-built creations than any previous Canadian LEGO event.

Hands-on play area for fans of all ages: An expansive building zone with hundreds of thousands of LEGO pieces where attendees can create together (parent supervision required for children).

Vendor marketplace: More than two dozen specialized vendors offering rare, vintage, and customized brick items - the largest selection to-date.

Event details:

Tickets for the event are on sale now for November 14, 15, and 16, 2025 at www.bricksinthe6.ca.

Location: Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel, 6750 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga.

About Bricks in the Six:

Bricks in the Six is Canada's largest LEGO fan event, bringing together LEGO enthusiasts of all ages. With awe-inspiring displays, interactive activities, specialized vendors, and building competitions, the event offers a unique experience for LEGO fans to connect, create, and celebrate their shared passion for the bricks.

For further information, passes, or high-resolution imagery and video:

Graeme Dymond, Founder/Chief 'Brick-zecutive' Officer

graeme@brickassembly.ca

416-602-8976

www.bricksinthe6.ca

https://www.facebook.com/BricksInThe6

https://www.instagram.com/bricksinthesix/

LEGO®, the LEGO logo, DUPLO, the Brick and Knob configuration, the Minifigure and LEGOLAND® are trademarks of the LEGO Group of companies which does not sponsor, authorize or endorse this event.

