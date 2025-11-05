Richmond Symphony to Perform Epic ‘One Piece’ Anime Concert for One Night Only

The most memorable moments of the beloved TV series are projected on a giant screen to the sound of the full live orchestra.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the sold-out success of last season’s Final Fantasy VII: REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour, the Richmond Symphony once again brings a global pop-culture phenomenon to life with One Piece Music Symphony , a one-night-only concert event celebrating one of the world’s most beloved anime adventures.It is time to celebrate the 'One Piece' TV series with an epic array of music full of action and emotion. Immerse yourself in the magic of the Richmond Symphony’s full orchestra as it performs One Piece’s iconic music live on the Altria Theater stage on Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.The greatest moments from the anime come to life on screen in perfect sync with unforgettable music and epic scenes from the show. Relive more than 25 years of thrilling adventures of the Straw Hat Crew, all set to the vibrant sounds of the series’ most memorable themes.Composer Kohei Tanaka has prepared brand-new arrangements and music, including selections performed live for the first time this year. Be ready for the brand-new TV opening “UUUUUS!” and favorites such as the emotional “Haha naru Umi” (Mother Sea), the lighthearted “Sekai no ichiban oden da!!” (This is the best oden in the world!!), the electrifying “Ore no saikouchiten” (Luffy’s Gear 5 Theme), and many more.With the Richmond Symphony’s track record of bringing iconic scores to life including Final Fantasy and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening where the music, emotion, and adventure of anime come alive on stage and on screen.To learn more and purchase tickets to this one-night-only performance, visit:About the Richmond SymphonyThe Richmond Symphony is dedicated to putting music at the center of its community, creating joy, connection, expression, and collaborations. Each season, the Richmond Symphony offers more than 200 public performances for approximately 250,000 patrons through concerts and educational programs and collaborates with other organizations, such as Morgan Avery McCoy, Inc., for special projects. The Symphony maintains an active touring schedule that brings live symphonic performances to rural communities. Founded in 1957, the Symphony includes 70 professional Orchestra Musicians and a 150-voice volunteer Chorus. Demonstrating a dedication to music education, the Richmond Symphony School of Music (RSSoM) was founded in 2020 and includes a 120 strong Youth Orchestra Program of all skill levels as well as online enrichment and instruction for both school-aged and adult learners. Learn more at richmondsymphony.com.About ONE PIECE Music SymphonyStarted more than 10 years ago, ONE PIECE Music Symphony is the one and only official One Piece concert, with music arranged and curated in direct collaboration with original composer Kohei Tanaka and under license from TOEI ANIMATION. 2024 will be ONE PIECE Music Symphony’s 11th year in Asia, 10th year in Europe, and 2nd year in America. The show has already sold-out some of the world’s most renowned concert venues, such as the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Philharmonie in Paris, and the Beijing Workers’ Stadium. It has been performed by numerous national orchestras, such as the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, the Aarhus Symfoniorkester, and for France the national orchestras of Strasbourg, Marseille and Mulhouse. With videos perfectly synchronized with the anthology soundtrack and projected onto a giant video screen in HD, action, adventure, and emotions are always on the program! Sublimated by the majestic power of a symphony orchestra of more than 50 musicians, each show is the time to enjoy the most famous music from the TV series live!

One Piece Music Symphony Live in Concert in Virginia!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.