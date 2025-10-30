Divitiae Media, LLC Launches Revolutionary Approach to Transformational Coaching

Bobbie Maloy, Transformational Coach, Founder of Divitiae Media, Author of "Healing Your Inner Child"

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divitiae Media, LLC announces the launch of its innovative transformational coaching program through Aligned Self Method, designed specifically to help women break through personal barriers and reach their full potential.

This groundbreaking approach to personal development focuses on addressing the root causes of psychological blocks, rather than just treating surface-level symptoms. The program, available through AlignedSelfMethod.com, specifically targets women in their 40s who sense untapped potential in their lives but struggle to overcome invisible barriers.

According to the founder, Bobbie Maloy, "Traditional self-help methods often fall short because they don't address the underlying causes of personal limitations. Our approach dives deep into childhood experiences and past events that shape current behaviors, creating lasting transformation rather than temporary changes."

The program's foundation is built upon extensive research and real-world application, including the publication of "Healing Your Inner Child," a cornerstone work in transformational coaching. This methodology combines advanced NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) techniques with deep-rooted healing approaches.

Through Aligned Self Method, clients receive specialized guidance that helps them identify and overcome obstacles stemming from past experiences. The company reports that this unique approach allows other self-help methods to finally take hold and create lasting change.

"We're not just offering another life coaching program," states Maloy. "We're providing a comprehensive system that helps women transform into the person they were always meant to be, addressing decades-old patterns that have held them back."

The company's mission to "heal the world one mind at a time" reflects its ambitious goal of helping one million women step into their full potential. This vision is supported by a proven track record, including speaking engagements at prestigious venues such as Healthpreneur, guest appearances on podcasts and TV shows like Speakers on Edge, and expertise derived from a unique combination of computer science and inner transformational work.

About Divitiae Media, LLC

Divitiae Media, LLC is a transformational coaching company that specializes in helping people break through personal barriers to achieve their full potential. Founded by Bobbie Maloy, a certified NLP Master Practitioner with a background in computer science, including work on supercomputers at Los Alamos National Labs, the company brings a unique, systematic approach to personal transformation. Through the Aligned Self Method, they help clients address deep-rooted blocks that have prevented them from achieving their goals and becoming their best selves.

Bobbie Maloy, Transformational Coach, Founder of Divitiae Media, Author of "Healing Your Inner Child"

hello@alignedselfmethod.com

