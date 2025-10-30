Aide AI Launches Enterprise-Grade Synthetic Intelligence Platform for Local Businesses

Aide AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aide AI, a synthetic intelligence company focused on bringing enterprise-level AI automation to local businesses, today announced the launch of its comprehensive AI platform designed specifically for professional services firms.

The platform leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems to create private, secure AI assistants that learn from a firm's internal documents and processes. Unlike generic AI solutions, these systems maintain strict data privacy while delivering powerful automation capabilities previously available only to Fortune 500 companies.

"AI doesn't replace people — it replaces the parts of work that people hate doing," according to company representatives. This philosophy drives Aide AI's approach to embedding AI into the natural workflow of professional service firms.

The platform's flagship features include AI-powered intake and qualification bots, drafting and research assistants, and automated marketing systems. These tools are specifically designed for law offices, accounting practices, and consultancies seeking to automate routine tasks while maintaining complete control over sensitive client data.

A key differentiator of the platform is its privacy-first architecture. Each client's system remains air-gapped and auditable, addressing a critical concern for local businesses worried about data security. The technology integrates seamlessly with existing tools like Google Drive, Dropbox, and popular CRM systems.

"Local businesses deserve the same level of AI sophistication that powers major corporations," noted the company. Through Aide AI's platform, professional service firms can now access 24/7 client intake, automated document drafting, and intelligent research capabilities without compromising data security.

The platform is particularly suited for firms with 2-25 employees and annual revenues between $250,000 and $5 million, who want to leverage AI technology but lack the internal resources to build custom solutions.

Aide AI is a synthetic intelligence company that transforms local and mid-market professional services firms through enterprise-grade AI automation. The company specializes in building Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems and AI workflow automations that help firms save hundreds of hours on research, drafting, and intake tasks while maintaining strict data privacy standards. Founded by Evan Erickson, Aide AI combines enterprise engineering experience with innovative AI technology to deliver practical, privacy-first solutions for local businesses.

