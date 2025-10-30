AI & CX Leader Rajitha Rupani Joins SecureSplit as Co-Founder/CCO to Modernize Divorce Financial Planning

Rajitha’s track record of building AI-powered solutions speaks for itself, but what makes her extraordinary is her belief that technology should make life easier, more transparent, and more human” — Jamie Lima

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSplit , the pioneering platform transforming the financial side of divorce, today announced the appointment of Rajitha Rupani as its new Co-Founder/CCO - a move that signals the company’s next stage of rapid growth and innovation. Designed to bring clarity, transparency, and trust to one of life’s most difficult experiences, SecureSplit is an AI-enhanced, one-stop solution that automates divorce financial planning and eliminates manual errors, helping individuals, families, and the professionals who support them - divorce financial planners, attorneys, and mediators - navigate the process more easily and accurately.Rajitha joins SecureSplit with more than two decades of leadership experience driving digital transformation and customer success across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups. Most recently, she served as Global Director of Customer Success at UiPath, where she built and led scaled Digital and AI-driven programs that enhanced customer adoption and engagement for more than 3,000 customers globally. She has also held transformative leadership roles at Bank of America, ADP, and CommScope.In addition to her enterprise work, Rajitha has founded and advised multiple startups, including Fhyris, an AI transformation venture helping small and midsize businesses harness agentic systems. She is also the author of an upcoming book exploring the intersection of human resilience, agentic AI, and intelligent decision-making, a philosophy that closely aligns with SecureSplit’s mission.Divorce is one of life’s most complex and emotionally charged financial events — yet the process remains fragmented, underserved, confusing, and opaque,” said Rajitha. “SecureSplit is solving that by bringing intelligence, automation, and empathy together to create a more transparent, guided, and human experience. I’m honored to help lead this next chapter — building solutions that not only empower individuals during a difficult transition but also simplify the work of the professionals who support them.”As Co-Founder, Rajitha will focus on designing the systems that unite customer experience and operational excellence — embedding intelligent decision-making into the platform while ensuring that empathy and usability remain at its foundation. Her leadership will also accelerate the company’s expansion into new partnerships and product offerings, helping SecureSplit become the go-to solution for equitable, data-driven financial clarity during major life transitions."Rajitha’s track record of building transformative, AI-powered solutions speaks for itself," said Jamie Lima, Co-Founder and CEO of SecureSplit. "But what makes her truly extraordinary is her belief that technology should make life easier, more transparent, and more human. That philosophy is exactly what SecureSplit is built on, and we’re excited to have her help us scale that vision."As divorce and family financial decisions become increasingly complex, and as demand grows for solutions that deliver both precision and compassion, SecureSplit’s expanded leadership team positions the company to meet the moment and lead a category in need of innovation.About SecureSplit™Created by Allegiant Divorce Solutions ’ Jamie Lima, CDFA, SecureSplit™ is an AI-enhanced, streamlined solution for both divorcees and divorce professionals including financial planners, mediators and attorneys. It automates divorce financial planning to take the manual errors out of what can be a challenging and emotional time. SecureSplit™ is a one-stop-shop for divorce financial planning so professionals can more easily and efficiently accomplish their work on behalf of people getting divorced.

