Lisa S. Owens: A Life of Impact Recognized by Influential Women

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating a Life of Faith, Service, and Leadership Inspiring Communities, Women, and the Next GenerationInfluential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Lisa S. Owens in its prestigious 2025 series. A devoted Christian, mother, minister, author, entrepreneur, public speaker, teacher, and proud Veteran. Lisa’s life journey exemplifies a commitment to service, leadership, and unwavering faith.Lisa is a retired Federal Service civilian and U.S. Army veteran whose distinguished career spans 32 years of combined military and civilian service. Her extensive experience includes logistics, information technology, and project management within the Department of Defense. As she transitioned into full retirement October 2025, Lisa reflects on a remarkable path that has taken her from the structured environment of military life to the compassion-driven world of entrepreneurship and ministry.Currently, Lisa serves as the CEO of Surrender All LLC, an organization dedicated to providing faith-based readings and outreach opportunities that uplift men, women, boys, and girls. In addition to her business endeavors, she hosts a bi-monthly Women’s Bible Study, creating a safe and encouraging space for spiritual growth. Her mission is clear: to inspire purposeful living and foster greater awareness of loving God wholeheartedly, while reflecting His love within homes, neighborhoods, and communities.Lisa applies the same discipline, leadership, and commitment to her entrepreneurial and community efforts that characterized her military career. As an Associate Minister at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and a published author, her contributions to spiritual guidance are profound. Her book, Don’t Be Deceived: The Three Sins of the World, offers wisdom rooted in scripture and personal experience. Her forthcoming work will delve deep into romantic relationships, continuing her mission to inspire and empower others through faith and wisdom.With a strong educational foundation, Lisa holds an Associate’s Degree from Elizabethtown Community College, a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Saint Leo University, a Master’s Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma, and an Education Specialist Degree from Liberty University, where she also earned Certificates in Biblical Studies and Pastoral Counseling. Her professional background is a testament to her dedication, having served as an adjunct instructor at Axia College, where she taught undergraduate courses, and as a Division Director at Toastmasters International, enhancing her leadership and communication skills.Lisa attributes her success to a robust foundation of faith, combined with the discipline instilled through military training. She considers faith the cornerstone of her character, providing clarity, resilience, and a steadfast sense of purpose in the face of challenges. It has guided her decisions, shaped her values, and sustained her through personal and professional obstacles. Her military experience has equipped her with the discipline, structure, and perseverance necessary to adapt under pressure, maintain focus in dynamic environments, and lead with integrity and determination.The best career advice Lisa received early in her military career was to always prepare for two promotions ahead of her current position. This forward-thinking mindset underscores the importance of continuous growth and readiness for greater responsibilities. She emphasizes key principles such as punctuality, attention to detail, and personal accountability. Being on time reflects respect and reliability; attention to detail ensures excellence in execution; and taking responsibility fosters integrity and trustworthiness—qualities that others can depend on.Lisa passionately encourages young women to consider the military as a pathway for growth and opportunity. Beyond the honor of serving one’s country, she highlights that the military instills structure and discipline that build character and resilience. It teaches vital skills such as responsibility, time management, teamwork, and leadership—attributes that are invaluable in any career or life endeavor. Additionally, military service provides exposure to diverse backgrounds and cultures, broadening perspectives and fostering confidence. The tangible benefits, including tuition assistance and the GI Bill, also make higher education more accessible, opening doors to future opportunities. For Lisa, the combination of discipline, cultural exposure, and educational support makes military service an empowering option for young women seeking to prepare for success in life.As a thought leader in her field, Lisa recognizes that one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—is connecting with the right people. Not everyone encountered along her journey shares her values, vision, or work ethic. Aligning with the right individuals can accelerate progress, while the wrong partnerships often hinder it. The right relationships provide encouragement, accountability, and perspective, which are essential for navigating obstacles with confidence. Lisa believes that success is fortified by walking alongside those who inspire, challenge, and support you.Faith, family, and community lie at the heart of Lisa’s work and personal life. Her experiences have motivated her to share valuable insights about love, resilience, and purpose. “The mountaintops, the trials, and all the in-betweens have pressed on my heart to share what I’ve learned and what true love really means,” says Lisa. “My desire is for women to see their God-given worth. I think of Hosea, commanded by God to love Gomer unconditionally—a living picture of how deeply God loves us even when we wander.”Beyond her literary contributions, Lisa is deeply committed to charitable outreach and community initiatives. She speaks at churches and book clubs, as well as generously donates to various causes, including her church, the Lions Club, university alumni programs, and high school sports initiatives. Her church’s veterans ministry provides vital support and resources for veterans in need, reflecting her commitment to serving those who have served.Lisa embodies the principles of servant leadership, seamlessly blending military training with biblical truth to guide others toward purpose, accountability, and lasting transformation. She has traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad, sharing her passion for faith, growth, and service. Lisa firmly believes that people are precious jewels, that diversity is a beautiful strength, and that lifelong learning is the pathway to growth.As Influential Women recognizes Lisa S. Owens in its 2025 series, it celebrates not only her individual accomplishments but also her unwavering commitment to lifting others as she climbs, making a lasting impact through her faith-filled journey of service and leadership.Learn More about Lisa S. Owens:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lisa-owens or through her website, https://surrenderall4.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

