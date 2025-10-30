Meritez Consulting LLC Launches AI-Enabled ‘Arbor Advisor’ to Help Tree Removal Contractors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meritez Consulting LLC has officially announced the launch of its AI-enabled Arbor Advisor program , a new initiative designed to help tree removal and landscaping contractors generate consistent, high-value projects month after month. Founded by entrepreneur Dominic Wright, Meritez Consulting brings a fresh approach to contractor growth by acting as a growth partner rather than a traditional marketing agency.For years, Wright witnessed many skilled arborists struggle to maintain steady work despite their dedication and expertise. His vision for the Arbor Advisor program was born from a desire to give those professionals reliable support in finding and closing more qualified jobs, freeing them to focus on the craft itself.“In a world where it’s increasingly hard to tell what is AI and what is real, it’s my goal and need to affect real, authentic change in the lives of each and every one of the contractors I work with. Putting food on their tables pushes me forward every single solitary day,” said Wright.Rooted in Hard Work and Real ExperienceDominic Wright’s passion for helping contractors stems from personal experience. He grew up in Wausau, Wisconsin, where he spent his high-school years landscaping and hauling junk, discovering early on the satisfaction of honest labor and tangible results. After years in online service ventures and a career in real-estate marketing sales, Wright decided to return to his roots by serving the same blue-collar professionals he once worked beside during long summer days.“I get the most satisfaction when I work closely one on one with my tree removal guys that are trying to scale,” Wright added. “Helping larger companies is fine, but it doesn’t bring me the same joy if I’m being honest.”A Program Built for Real GrowthUnlike agencies that rely on complex software and generic ad campaigns, Meritez Consulting’s Arbor Advisor program focuses on hands-on partnership and completely customized growth infrastructures.. Each contractor who joins receives 15–30 qualified job estimates per month, along with personalized support to refine sales processes, improve close rates, and increase profitability. Dominic has stated that his goal is actually to remove himself from his contractors’ businesses as quickly as possible by implementing his growth infrastructure from day one and showing them how to run the system themselves.Wright emphasizes that Meritez Consulting is not a marketing agency but a results-driven ally. The company plans to onboard five to ten additional arborists over the next 30 days, with expansion goals of helping hundreds of contractors nationwide as the program scales.About Meritez Consulting LLCMeritez Consulting LLC partners with tree removal and landscaping professionals to create consistent job opportunities and sustainable growth. Through the AI-enabled Arbor Advisor program, the company combines proven sales expertise with deep industry understanding to help contractors build stable, profitable businesses.To learn more, visit meritezconsulting.com or explore the Arbor Advisor program at go.meritezconsulting.com For latest updates, follow Dominic Wright on Instagram @dominicthewright

