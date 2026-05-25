Sellyze.ai Launches as the First Marketplace-Agnostic AI Product Intelligence Platform

VA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, solo founder Rami Taha announces the official launch of Sellyze.ai , a revolutionary e-commerce product research tool that turns competitor reviews into actionable product blueprints. Designed to eliminate the guesswork of product development, Sellyze.ai reads, classifies, and interprets thousands of data points to tell sellers exactly what to build and how to source it.Explaining the problem that Sellyze.ai is trying to solve, Rami taha said “E-commerce entrepreneurs, agencies, and multi-channel brands have long struggled with the tedious and unreliable process of manually analyzing competitor product reviews to discover market gaps.’Currently live for Amazon sellers across the US, UK, DE, SA, AE, and EG, Sellyze.ai is rapidly expanding its ecosystem to encompass the entire multi-channel landscape. By providing unprecedented cross-marketplace product intelligence, Sellyze.ai empowers merchants to stop launching products that fail and start dominating their niches.To get started visit: https://Sellyze.ai The E-Commerce Problem: Bloated Software and Gut InstinctsFor years, e-commerce sellers have evaluated new product opportunities by manually reading hundreds or even thousands of competitor reviews. The goal has always been to spot customer complaints, uncover hidden desires, and identify critical market gaps. However, this manual method takes hours, is highly unreliable, and leaves critical business decisions to gut instinct.Furthermore, existing legacy tools have failed to evolve. E-commerce merchants have been forced to rely on expensive, single-platform suites that merely present overwhelming data dashboards without interpreting the underlying sentiment. Sellers are experiencing widespread pricing backlash against these legacy tools, actively searching for a cost-effective helium 10 alternative and a more intuitive jungle scout alternative. While those platforms charge anywhere from $39 to $359 per month to display raw data, they leave the heavy lifting of classification entirely to the user. E-commerce businesses need a dedicated product opportunity finder that goes beyond basic sales metrics to deliver genuine, actionable insights.The Solution: A Four-Stage AI PipelineSellyze.ai bridges the gap between raw data and product execution. Users simply paste a product link into the platform, and Sellyze’s advanced engine takes over. The platform operates as an unparalleled amazon review analysis tool through a rigorous, four-stage AI pipeline:1. Extraction: The system instantly extracts up to 5,000 recent and historical customer reviews from a competitor’s listing.2. Classification & Noise Filtering: Utilizing a proprietary analysis methodology , Sellyze.ai categorizes legitimate customer pain points into six distinct types: product defect, missing feature, quality issue, usability, design flaw, and durability. Crucially, the AI filters out 20% to 40% of irrelevant complaints, such as shipping delays, user errors, and subjective preferences, ensuring the resulting data is pristine.3. Opportunity Scoring: The AI scores the product opportunity across five comprehensive dimensions, evaluating whether a better version of the product can be viably manufactured and sold.4. Actionable Output Generation: Moving far beyond a mere data dashboard, Sellyze acts as a complete supplier brief generator from reviews. It automatically generates detailed product specifications, supplier-ready manufacturing briefs, and highly optimized listing copy."Competitors tell you what's selling. We tell you WHY customers are unhappy, and exactly how to build something better," says Rami Taha, Founder of Sellyze.ai. "The best product ideas are hidden in bad reviews, at every marketplace. Sellyze does three hours of review research in minutes.”Unmatched Differentiators and Market ContextThe modern e-commerce landscape represents over $600 billion in third-party seller GMV across major platforms. Multi-marketplace selling is no longer an option; it is the industry norm. Currently, 52% of top Amazon sellers also sell on Walmart, Etsy boasts over 9 million active sellers, and TikTok Shop rapidly scaled to $33 billion in GMV by 2025. Despite this omni-channel reality, no cross-marketplace review intelligence tool has existed until now. Every legacy competitor is restricted solely to Amazon.Sellyze.ai breaks this mold. It is engineered from the ground up as a robust multi-marketplace seller tool. With one AI engine, sellers get the exact same intelligence everywhere they sell. As the platform scales, it will seamlessly integrate walmart seller tools, dedicated etsy product research modules, and specialized tiktok shop product research capabilities.As a premium amazon competitor review analyzer, Sellyze.ai also includes a powerful Chrome Extension that acts as an overlay on product pages, delivering instant opportunity badges while users browse. For broader market analysis, users can utilize the category research feature to analyze up to 10 competitors simultaneously, making it incredibly easy to find product gaps e-commerce entrepreneurs can exploit. Sellers can also browse analyzed products within the platform to draw inspiration from previously generated blueprints.Cutting-Edge Technology StackTo support the demands of real-time AI product analysis, Sellyze.ai features a state-of-the-art tech stack tailored for high performance. The platform leverages a multi-model AI pipeline that seamlessly transitions from Claude Haiku to Claude Sonnet across its four specialized stages. Its marketplace-agnostic architecture ensures that the same powerful classification engine works flawlessly across any review source, whether parsing data from a giant retailer or a niche storefront.Users experience blazing speeds through real-time streaming results via Server-Sent Events (SSE) and sub-200ms cached responses. This technological foundation ensures that agencies managing vast product portfolios and multi-channel e-commerce brands can scale their research without bottlenecks.Pricing That Empowers SellersRecognizing the pricing fatigue in the seller software market, where 32% of sellers are now pivoting to AI tools to cut costs and boost efficiency, Sellyze.ai is positioned at 70% to 80% cheaper than legacy suites while being vastly deeper on the single metric that matters: product improvement.Sellyze.ai offers highly accessible pricing tiers tailored to everyone from beginners to enterprise agencies:Free (No Signup): $0 for 3 analyses per month.Free Account: $0 for 5 analyses per month.Starter: $29/month for 20 analyses.Pro: $79/month for 75 analyses.Agency: $199/month for 250 analyses.The Roadmap: One Engine, Every MarketplaceSellyze.ai's vision is to unify e-commerce intelligence. "One AI engine. Every marketplace. The same intelligence everywhere you sell," Taha emphasizes.Current Phase:Amazon: LIVE (US, UK, DE, SA, AE, EG)Upcoming Phases (Coming Soon):Walmart Marketplace: Bringing deep review intelligence to the fastest-growing retail platform.Etsy: Empowering creators to spot design flaws and missing features in the handmade space.TikTok Shop: Analyzing social commerce sentiment at the speed of viral trends.Future Expansions (Planned):Shopify storefront integrations, AliExpress sourcing sentiment, and eBay market analysis.About Sellyze.aiFor e-commerce sellers across Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, TikTok Shop, and beyond, Sellyze.ai is the premier AI-powered product intelligence platform that analyzes competitor reviews, filters out noise, scores opportunities, and generates ready-to-use product specifications and supplier briefs. Unlike bloated, platform-locked tools that merely show dashboards and leave the interpretation entirely up to you, Sellyze tells you exactly what to build, what to avoid, and how to source it.Founded in 2026 by solo entrepreneur Rami Taha, Sellyze.ai is dedicated to ensuring that sellers stop launching products that fail by finding exactly what competitors are missing.For more information, to start researching products for free, or to install the Chrome Extension, visit https://Sellyze.ai For the latest updates, follow @sellyzea on social media.

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