WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Driving at 23.5% CAGR | Loyalty Management Market Reach USD 44 Billion by 2032 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global loyalty management market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 324 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2666 Driving FactorsRise in use of mobile applications drives the market growth. In addition, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics primarily drives the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about loyalty programs and strict government regulations are primarily expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapidly growing applications of big data and machine learning is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Market SegmentationThe loyalty management market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into customer retention, customer loyalty, and channel loyalty. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.Competition Analysis:The key players operating in the loyalty management industry include Annex Cloud, Apex Loyalty, Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley+Partners, Capillary Technologies, Cheetah Digital, Comarch, Epsilon, Fivestars, and Oracle. Furthermore, it highlights the strategies of the key players to improve the loyalty management market share and sustain competition in loyalty management industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2666 By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global loyalty management market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to numerous existing card loyalty programs as well as high penetration levels with the usual adopter holding two credit card earnings rewards aiding the growth of the loyalty management market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of Internet-connected devices, increase in small & medium size startups, and high Internet penetration.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly three-fourth of the global loyalty management market revenue, owing to leveraging data analytics and personalized offerings to enhance customer satisfaction. The small and medium-sized segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of more accessible and affordable cloud-based loyalty platforms enables SMEs to implement sophisticated programs without significant upfront investments.By application, the retail segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global loyalty management market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as big data, IoT devices, and interactive mediums have significantly impacted current shopping trends, which has positively affected e-commerce platforms. The BFSI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in competition and marketing within the banking industry and the growing need for customer centric solutions.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (324 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/loyalty-management-market/purchase-options Recent Partnership in the Market:In October 2023, Ansira Partners, Inc., an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, partnered with Annex Cloud, a technology platform that transforms customer loyalty experiences for global enterprises. Collaboration between the two companies is expected to result in greater loyalty offerings for clients from enhanced tracking, rewarding, and profiling, to strategy and analytics, as well as a robust loyalty solution for the largely untapped automotive dealer sector.In April 2022, Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software partnered with Ometria, a customer data and marketing platform. This partnership combines Ometria’s sophisticated customer intelligence and cross-channel marketing solution with Annex Cloud’s Loyalty Experience Solution to give companies the data, insights, tools, and capabilities they need to deliver the individualized experiences today’s consumers expect while building loyalty and driving growth without discounting.In November 2023, Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, partnered with Redpoint Global, a loyalty management market leader in customer engagement and data management solutions. This partnership combines Redpoint Global’s rgOne™ solution with Annex Cloud’s Loyalty Experience Solution to give companies all the data, insights, tools, and capabilities they need to adapt to evolving consumer expectations in real time and drive growth without discounting.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 