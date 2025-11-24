Cybersecurity in Banking Market to Reach $282 Billion Globally by 2032 at 14.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Cybersecurity in Banking Market to Reach $282 Billion Globally by 2032 at 14.4% CAGR” — AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, " Cybersecurity in Banking Market by Type (Data Protection, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Email Security and Awareness, Cloud Security, Network Security, Identity and Access Management, Security Consulting, Web Security, IoT/OT, End point Security, Application Security, Security and Operations Management, Others), by Organization Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Data Center, Managed Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cybersecurity in banking market generated $74.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $ 282 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032.Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13103 Prime Determinants of GrowthThe digital transformation and the rising adoption of critical IT infrastructure within the banking sector are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global cybersecurity in banking market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the shortfall of skilled professionals may hamper the cybersecurity in banking market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the development of the various technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, Internet-of-Things (IoT), 5G, and other in banks and financial institutions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cybersecurity in banking market during the forecast period.Type: Cloud Security Sub-segment to Continue its Dominance During the Forecast PeriodThe cloud security sub-segment of the global cybersecurity in banking market accounted for the largest share of 14.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.4% by 2032. This is mainly because of the trend to migrate workloads to the cloud across various sectors especially in banking sector. The adoption of cloud services for improving the security of products and services is increasing in the banking sector. Furthermore, financial services organizations are likely taking centralization of cloud responsibilities which is helping them to control costs by formation of different policies and governing cloud use.Organization Size: Large Sub-segment to Hold Major Market Share by 2032The large sub-segment of the global cybersecurity in banking market accounted for the largest share of 48.2% in 2022 and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of market share by 2032. This is mainly because of the high spending by large banks on cybersecurity as compared to small and medium sized banks. The growing need for securing the products and services against cyberattacks in large organizations is expected to boost the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.Procure Complete Report (294 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3R9g6bx Deployment Mode: Public Cloud Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032The public cloud sub-segment of the global market accounted for the highest share of 32.4% in 2022 and is projected to rise at the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly because public cloud offers various benefits as compared to private cloud, such as infrastructure cost efficiency, infinite scalability, agility and speed to the market, security and resilience, and future proofing. In addition, the use of public clouds also allows banks and other financial services firms to deploy applications quickly without having to worry about hardware maintenance or software upgrades. Therefore, the demand for public cloud deployment is expected to rise in the future.Region: Asia-Pacific Market to be the Most Dominant by 2032The cybersecurity in banking market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 48.1% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This growth is mainly due to the rising usage of mobile banking and the growing banking sector in various countries of the region. been the world's largest regional banking market for a decade. The presence of various banks, such as China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd., and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. are few leading players in this region.Leading Players in the Cybersecurity in Banking Market:Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.jp morgan chase & nspccBNP ParibasAgriculture Bank of Chinaciti groupBarclays PLCHSBCBank of China LimitedWells Fargo & CompanyStandard Chartered PLCbank of americaThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global cybersecurity in banking market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13103 Trending Reports in BFSI IndustryPremium Finance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/premium-finance-market-A15358 Portfolio Management Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portfolio-management-software-market-A10393 Money Transfer Agencies Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/money-transfer-agencies-market-A06935 Travel Credit Card Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-credit-card-market-A14957 Financial Leasing Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-leasing-services-market-A06707 US Insurance Brokerage for Employee Benefits Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-insurance-brokerage-for-employee-benefits-market-A278701 Singapore Remittance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/singapore-remittance-market-A15896 Refinance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refinance-market-A221074 Credit Card Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-card-payments-market-A11836 Merchant Banking Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/merchant-banking-services-market-A06931 Financial Wellness Benefits Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-wellness-benefits-market-A230607 Australia and Canada Travel Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-and-canada-travel-insurance-market-A267105 Takaful Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/takaful-insurance-market-A11835 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.