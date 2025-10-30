TIME100 Climate list recognises Ramboll CEO Jens-Peter Saul for climate leadership

Jens-Peter Saul CEO Ramboll

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramboll CEO Jens-Peter Saul has been included in this year’s TIME100 Climate list, which recognises the most influential leaders and organisations making progress towards building a sustainable future and addressing climate challenges.

The list includes decisionmakers, executives, researchers, and innovators from across the globe that have been vetted by TIME’s editors.

“I am deeply honoured to be included in the TIME100 Climate list of leaders helping to make a transformational impact for the benefit of our planet and its people. This recognition is not mine alone, it belongs to each of our 18,000 employees at Ramboll whose expertise, dedication, and passion make it possible

to advance our mission every day,” says Ramboll CEO Jens-Peter Saul.

He adds: “Ramboll plays a key role in developing and deploying low-carbon solutions at urban scale. From integrating renewable energy into our grids, to reducing the erosion of shorelines with nature-based solutions, the TIME100 Climate recognition helps shed light on these large-scale yet often overlooked actions that make our cities more liveable while mitigating climate impact.”

Sustainability has been deeply embedded in Ramboll’s DNA since its founding in 1945. Over the past 80 years, Ramboll has delivered large scale projects globally, advancing decarbonisation, climate resilience, circular economy and biodiversity to build sustainable cities and societies where people and nature thrive together.

Read Jens-Peter Saul's interview with TIME here.

