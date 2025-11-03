Award-winning Odissi artists celebrate HOPE: Captivating Indian dance performance in aid of HOPE Foundation

Debabrata Pal and K. Jyotirmayee Pattnaik performing at Nehru K. Jyotirmayee Pattnaik Debabrata Pal and K. Jyotirmayee Pattnaik and event guests

A breathtaking performance celebrating art, hope, and compassion - supporting children and families through HOPE Foundation’s life-changing work.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HOPE Foundation was honoured to host a mesmerising evening of Indian dance and storytelling at London’s Nehru Centre on 22 October 2025. The performance, “Nirtyachitram: Unfolding Chapter from Natyashastra,” featured award-winning visual storyteller and multi-disciplinary artist Debabrata Pal alongside Odissi dancer K. Jyotirmayee Pattnaik.

This breathtaking performance reimagined the sacred bond between Krishna and Draupadi, exploring themes of devotion, surrender, and divine connection. From flowing fabrics to evocative music and storytelling, every detail reflected grace, faith, and beauty in motion, mirroring the strength and hope that lie at the heart of HOPE Foundation’s work.

HOPE was delighted to be joined by its Ambassador, Reza Beyad, and key members of the Board of Trustees: Shiuli Davis, Katy Harper, and Rakhi Patel, HOPE’s Chairperson, whose guidance continues to strengthen the charity’s mission supporting street-connected children and families in Kolkata.

“We are truly grateful to Debabrata Pal and K. Jyotirmayee Pattnaik for sharing their extraordinary talent in support of HOPE,” said Juliette Whittaker, Head of Fundraising at HOPE Foundation. “Their performance was a moving reminder of the transformative power of hope, just as our programmes give children the tools, confidence, and opportunities to overcome challenges and build brighter futures.”

The event highlighted the power of the arts to inspire, connect, and uplift, while shining a spotlight on HOPE Foundation’s ongoing programmes in education, healthcare, child protection, and vocational training in Kolkata.

