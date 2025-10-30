Bryght Skincare Launches Cancer Compassionate Line
Bryght Skincare, the clean beauty brand often recognized for pioneering safe and natural anal bleaching and intimate skin brightening,
Born From Strength, Courage, and Compassion
In 2020, Bryght’s founder Luba Sasowski was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. During chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, she was advised to use petroleum jelly to soothe her skin as it burned, peeled, blistered, and hyperpigmented.
Instead of accepting a generic solution, Luba saw an opportunity to create something safer, cleaner, and kinder — products specifically designed for cancer thrivers.
“Bryght already specialized in hyperpigmentation for the most sensitive areas,” Sasowski recalls. “We knew we could make something better — something that brings comfort, hope, and healing.”
From that moment, the Cancer Compassionate line was born — a skincare collection that offers hydration, comfort, and emotional connection to those undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment.
The Cancer Compassionate Line
The line includes three thoughtful products:
Strength Repair Balm
Courage Facial Comfort Cream
Strength and Courage Gift Set
Each product is 100% natural, vegan, fragrance-free, and safe for even the most compromised skin, while maintaining the gentle brightening power that Bryght is known for.
The Gift Set includes both the body and face products, packaged in a soft-touch box with affirmations printed inside and out — intentionally designed for those experiencing neuropathy, as Luba did during her treatment.
“For when you don’t know what to say, but you want to be there, give them the Gift of Strength and Courage,” says Sasowski. “It says it all.”
Made by Thrivers, for Thrivers
Bryght’s commitment goes beyond clean formulations. Each year, the brand conducts a Model Search for real Cancer Thrivers to feature in its Cancer Compassionate marketing campaigns.
Instead of using stock imagery, Bryght pays and celebrates real survivors — highlighting a different individual every year to raise awareness for cancer of all kinds.
The initiative not only amplifies survivor voices but also strengthens the bond between beauty, empathy, and authenticity.
“This isn’t just about skincare,” says Sasowski. “It’s about community, healing, and celebrating resilience in every form.”
A New Definition of Beauty and Care
Bryght’s Cancer Compassionate collection reminds us that beauty can also be an act of compassion. With this new line, the brand continues its mission to empower confidence, inclusivity, and hope — proving once again that Bryght is so much more than Anal Bleaching.
About Bryght Skincare
Founded by Luba Sasowski, Bryght Skincare is a U.S.-based clean beauty company known for pioneering safe and effective intimate brightening solutions. Today, Bryght continues to lead with empathy, science, and sustainability — creating products that honor all bodies, all tones, and all journeys.
Website: www.bryghtenup.com
Contact Person: Luba Sasowski
Instagram: @bryghtenup
Press Contact: info@bryghtenup.com
Luba Sasowski
Bryght Skincare
+1 877-427-9448
info@bryghtenup.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
bryght Skincare
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.