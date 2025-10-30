Mile AI Joins Prebid.org as a Technology Member

Empowering publishers through transparent, AI-enhanced optimization within the Prebid ecosystem.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mile is proud to announce its membership with Prebid.org as a Technology Member.Prebid.org is the open-source standard for header bidding, uniting publishers, technology partners, and buyers around transparent, interoperable programmatic infrastructure.Mile's AI-powered optimization platform is built to work seamlessly within these environments, helping publishers maximize yield without adding complexity to their existing stack. Now, as a member, Mile will contribute directly to the standards that power that infrastructureFor more than a decade, Mile has partnered with publishers to improve revenue outcomes and streamline their ad operations. In those conversations, one theme has been constant: publishers want more control and visibility in their yield optimization.For the past few years, publishers have consistently shared they want tools that make every optimization decision visible, from how demand is prioritized and bids are filtered, to how traffic is routed and opportunities are surfaced so they can understand how their stack is operating. These solutions often promise efficiency but instead create blind spots, forcing publishers to use tech that gives them fragmented data.Mile’s mission has always centered on reversing that dynamic. Its tools give publishers the same level of data-driven intelligence and efficiency buyers have access to, while keeping all optimization decisions visible. That means data-backed floors, transparent traffic shaping, and AI-driven yield strategies that publishers can actually understand and adjust.Through participation in working groups including Prebid.js, Prebid Server, Identity, and Measurement, Mile will bring auction optimization expertise to help advance the open-source tools publishers rely on while ensuring its technology evolves in lockstep with the ecosystem.“In an ecosystem where many tools are hidden behind opaque algorithms, open standards, like those fostered by Prebid.org, are the only way publishers truly regain autonomy”, says Vijay Kumar , CEO of Mile. “We’re committed to delivering the same level of intelligence and automation that buyers have long enjoyed, while keeping every decision transparent and every result measurable. That’s how we shift the advantage back to publishers.”For more information on Mile's AI-powered optimization, reach out to sarah@mile.techAbout MileMile, a Google Certified Publishing Partner, builds AI-powered optimization tools that help publishers maximize yield from every impression while maintaining full control and transparency. With over ten years of experience working with publishers, Mile operates at the last mile of the ad stack where AI refines floors, shapes traffic, enriches bid requests, and optimizes ad serving decisions using each publisher's unique auction data. Mile's tools integrate directly into existing wrapper setups, delivering measurable revenue lift without complex integrations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.