Connectivo Helps US Security Guard Companies Reduce Operational Costs with Remote Dispatch Service

Connectivo Security dispatch service for USA security guard company. Our dedicated dispatch agent always monitoring your officers

Connectivo helps U.S. security guard companies cut costs with 24/7 remote dispatch, guard monitoring, scheduling, and back-office support services.

We founded Connectivo to solve a major pain point for security guard companies: guard dispatching” — A. H. Shomvob

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connectivo , a provider of remote security dispatch solutions, today announced its continued commitment to helping small and medium-sized U.S. security guard firms lower operating expenses and streamline operations. For the past two years, Connectivo’s specialized 24/7 dispatch service has offered a cost-effective alternative to costly in-house call centers & expensive guard tracking software.By outsourcing their dispatch and monitoring tasks to Connectivo’s expert dispatch agents, guard companies can focus on core security duties while significantly reducing overhead. For example, Arseas Security Services, INC, halved its dispatch costs by outsourcing to an external call center, illustrating the savings Connectivo delivers compared to traditional staffing models.In the private security industry, maintaining a staffed 24/7 dispatch center can be prohibitively expensive. Costs for personnel, training, technology and facilities quickly add up. Connectivo’s remote dispatch service addresses these burdens by providing round-the-clock support from a centralized, cloud-based platform. The company’s secure system offers 24/7 live monitoring and encrypted communications, ensuring that field guards are always connected to dispatch agents.In practice, this means any incident or client request can be handled immediately by Connectivo’s team without the fixed costs of an on-site center. Agencies that switch to Connectivo’s service typically see faster response times and smoother coordination of their security officers, all while avoiding the overhead of a dedicated dispatch staff.“Our team of trained agents specializes in 24/7 guard monitoring and communication, so that agency owners don’t have to be tied up managing dispatch calls. Many security companies are overwhelmed by administrative tasks, and a traditional in-house dispatch center is prohibitively expensive.” said A. H. Shomvob, CEO of Connectivo. He Also Added “Connectivo provides a seamless remote dispatch service and comprehensive back-office support, significantly lowering operational costs and freeing clients to focus on their customers and growing the business.”Connectivo has built a reputation for reliability and excellence during its first two years serving the U.S. security guard market. The company’s model is designed to scale with its clients: as agencies expand, Connectivo’s services grow accordingly without requiring massive new investment. Already, the company provides security dispatch services in states like Florida and Texas, ensuring that agencies coast-to-coast have access to professional dispatch support. By partnering with Connectivo, growing security firms can add more guard shifts or take on additional contracts without proportionally increasing their administrative staff or infrastructure costs.Underpinning Connectivo’s service is a modern, cloud-based dispatch platform.Clients can monitor and coordinate all field operations in real time. Security officers receive tasks and updates instantly on their devices, which reduces response times and enhances incident management.Incident-logging features keep managers informed of each guard’s location and status throughout the day. Automated reporting tools handle daily logs and activity summaries, saving time for both officers and dispatchers. All data and communications meets strict security standards.In addition to dispatching, Connectivo provides a range of back-office services that further relieve administrative burdens. The company assists with guard scheduling, payroll and accounting management, and even IT support and training for client staff. For example, Connectivo’s offerings explicitly include account and payroll support and IT skills training. By handling scheduling, payroll processing, and other routine tasks, Connectivo lets agency owners reallocate their personnel to client service and core security duties. This comprehensive support model allows even small firms to offer the responsiveness of a larger operation without the corresponding overhead.As the demand for efficient remote security dispatch grows, Connectivo’s solution offers timely news for the industry. By outsourcing dispatch and support to a specialized partner, security companies achieve measurable cost savings – one case study reported cutting dispatch costs nearly in half – while maintaining high-quality service. Security companies using Connectivo’s service benefit from professional 24/7 coverage, advanced incident-tracking technology, and expert support staff, all at a fraction of what an in-house center would cost. In today’s competitive security market, Connectivo enables security guard firms to enhance client protection and pursue growth with greater confidence and less expense.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.